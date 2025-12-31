Daniel Ricciardo teases racing return

Change your timezone:

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed an 'itch' to return to racing for the first time since his F1 axe back in 2024.

The Aussie was dropped after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, and since then has ruled out a return to full time motorsport, instead taking on new roles such as his work as a Ford global ambassador.

As part of his partnership with Ford, Ricciardo attended the Raptor Rally event in Arizona in the Raptor T1+ prototype, and during a Ford Q&A revealed he had an 'itch' to return to racing.

Ricciardo was asked: "You've won one of the crown jewels of motorsports in Monaco. Was a jump today cooler? Do you have an itch for Baja [1000] in the future?"

The Aussie then responded: “Monaco is incredible, but today's jump was incredible.

“The itch for Baja is there, but I've got a lot to learn. A few more of these events, and then ask me next year. We'll see where I'm at!”

What is the Baja 1000

The Baja 1000 is an annual off-road race which takes place on the Baja California Peninsula in Mexico, hosted since 1967.

Described as one of the most dangerous and gruelling off-road races, including multiple classes such as dirt bikes, truggys and buggies, the Baja 1000 takes place on a mix of desert and rocky terrain, with a course that varies depending on the year.

In 2025, the course started and finished in Ensenada, following the Pacific Coast and a total mileage of 854 for the pro classes, with Christopher Polvoorde and Bryce Menzies finishing as the overall winners on four wheels in the Ford TT.

Featuring on the KTM Summer Grill, Ford Racing boss Mark Rushbrook addressed whether Ricciardo will return to racing, and said: "We’re enjoying that time with him, and the benefit that we get from that.

“I guess, TBD, what we’ll see in the future. At this point, I can say there is no plan for competition, but you never know what the future holds.”

