Mercedes F1 star hit with DOUBLE penalty

Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli was hit with a double penalty in a race away from F1 which left him unable to challenge for a podium.

Antonelli went back to his roots last week to race around the Daytona Circuit in Milton Keynes, a karting track, and he used the pseudonym Henry Shovlin to try and hide his identity.

Antonelli broke Alex Albon's fastest time at the track by over five seconds, and he also had the fastest lap of the race on the day, by over three seconds.

The Mercedes youngster - fresh off the back of his new contract with the Brackley-based outfit after a rookie season in which he impressed and helped Mercedes to a second-place championship finish - was enjoying the track in his off-time, and his fellow competitors didn't even know it was him until the end of the race.

Now, Daniel Prince, who works at the Daytona circuit, has revealed why Antonelli was given his two penalties during the karting race.

"He actually got two penalties for pushing too hard so didn't finish on the podium at the end of it," he told the BBC.

Who is Henry Shovlin?

Henry Shovlin was the pseudonym used by Antonelli at the Daytona Circuit in Milton Keynes during the F1 off-season, as he went back to his roots to take part in a karting race.

The idea of using a fake name came from Max Verstappen, who during a GT3 test at the Nurburgring Nordschleife in June became Franz Hermann for the day in order to hide his true identity.

Verstappen even stopped photographers from being at the circuit during that test, but Antonelli didn't go that far, stopping for a photo next to the circuit all-time leaderboard.

It remains to be seen whether Antonelli will also take marketing tips from Verstappen, with the four-time F1 champion cashing in on his 'new brand'.

The Dutchman's clothing brand Verstappen.com jumped at the opportunity to create Franz Hermann-inspired merchandise with Verstappen (or was it Hermann?) modelling the new line of t-shirts and sweaters.

The Franz Hermann merchandise was in hot demand, so much so that it sold out in the early hype around Hermann!

