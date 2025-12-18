Cadillac pass major test ahead of 2026 debut

Change your timezone:

American F1 outfit Cadillac have passed a major FIA test ahead of their debut in the sport in 2026.

Cadillac are becoming F1's 11th team next year, and are the first new outfit since another American team joined the F1 grid back in 2016, Haas.

While their partnership with General Motors doesn't start until 2028, Cadillac will be an F1 team from 2026, using Ferrari engines instead.

That means that for the past few years, Cadillac's design team have been able to solely focus on the design of their first F1 car, which will be driven by 10-time grand prix winner Valtteri Bottas and former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

Earlier this month, Cadillac successfully cleared mandatory FIA homologation tests which checks that the car design that had been brought to life from paper drawings and simulator work can actually operate on an F1 track.

"If we look at the design challenges in the new formula, with the weight of the car significantly reduced, these tests become effectively more and more stringent in comparison, because you're targeting a lower overall car mass.

"So for any team to pass them, I think it's a milestone. For us, it's more so because we haven't got years and years and years of team-based experience of designing these components."

Where will Cadillac be in F1 order?

Lowdon has previously admitted that he expects his new team to be running last in the F1 order in 2026, despite having two highly experienced racers in Bottas and Perez in his two seats.

The problem that Cadillac have compared to the other new name on the grid - Audi Revolut F1 team - is that Cadillac have had to start everything from scratch, and their entry was only actually confirmed just over a year ago.

Audi, meanwhile, have taken over an established F1 team in Sauber, and have kept some of the key parts of the former team, including the two drivers and team principal Jonathan Wheatley.

Where Cadillac will not have to worry, however, is with the power unit, with established supplier Ferrari set to provide them with engines, and they will bank on that being reliable.

On the other hand, Audi may have some teething issues early on, with the German manufacturer also become an engine supplier immediately upon entry.

