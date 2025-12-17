Max Verstappen admits physical pain of F1

Change your timezone:

Max Verstappen has revealed the physical toll F1 is having on his health as the champion reflected on the ground effect era.

F1 drivers endure some of the most intense physical demands of any athlete in the world, withstanding extreme G-forces and temperatures in the cockpit.

According to four-time world champion Verstappen, the ground effect era has made the physical demand worse and admitted he will not miss this generation of cars.

The ground effect era was ushered in from 2022 and came to an end at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with Red Bull very much the dominant force at the start of the ruleset.

One of the physical side effects of this type of car has been porpoising, when an F1 car bounces up and down, caused by an increase, then a sudden decrease, of downforce.

Verstappen won't miss ground effect era

“I won't miss these cars. At first, following the others was fun, but as time went on, it wasn't anymore," Verstappen said to Formula Passion.

“I didn’t find them very fun to drive, and they haven’t been comfortable at all over the years: my back is falling apart and my feet always hurt. If we think about motocross, we have nothing to complain about, but I preferred the 2015-2016 cars.”

In 2026, F1 will welcome a new set of rules which includes 50 per cent electrical power, active aerodynamics and sustainable fuels.

These next set of regulations could be crucial for Verstappen's F1 future, with the champion's relationship with Red Bull very much dependant on them providing him with competitive machinery.

READ MORE: Hamilton admits Ferrari experience has been 'a nightmare'

Related