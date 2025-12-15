Change your timezone:

The man who has become infamous for his role in the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has landed himself a new job in motorsport.

The FIA's former F1 race director Michael Masi has made his next career move four years on from his infamous sacking from the motorsport governing body following the nail-biting title-decider between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Hamilton fans, Mercedes followers and even F1 team principal Toto Wolff are still not over the events of 2021, and Masi is often held responsible for Hamilton not being able to claim a record-breaking eighth world championship title that day at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Verstappen won the championship that year on the very last lap of the race after overtaking Hamilton, in a move that was deemed by fans to have brought an anticlimactic end to one of the most fierce title battles in the sport's history.

The 2021 title battle had been fought all season long, and Hamilton and Verstappen went into the race level on points, and streets ahead of their nearest challenger and Hamilton's team-mate, Valtteri Bottas.

Now, the New Zealander - who returned to the paddock at last year's Australian GP for Hamilton's Ferrari debut - has landed himself a new job.

Masi is becoming event director for the Repco NextGen NZ Championship from next season onwards, leading officials through various New Zealand-based categories including the Formula Regional Oceania Championship.

What happened at Abu Dhabi 2021?

Hamilton was chasing an eighth world title and headed into the season-ending event level on points with Verstappen, and Hamilton's dominance throughout most of the race made it look like he would claim the title.

But a controversial decision by then-race director Masi to let some lapped cars overtake a late safety car following Nicholas Latifi's crash put Verstappen on fresh tyres directly behind Hamilton.

And Verstappen took full advantage with a last lap overtake on Hamilton to claim his maiden world championship title, sparking emotional scenes.

Masi was axed from his role as race director in the aftermath of that race after what was a clear misinterpretation of the rules, and Mercedes team principal Wolff recently called Masi a 'lunatic'.

But Masi has now seemingly moved on from the event and announced recently that he would be taking up a new role in motorsport.

Speaking about his new job, Masi said: "New Zealand has an abundantly rich and proud heritage in the sport.

"I’m very much looking forward to working in partnership with, and supporting MotorSport New Zealand, Toyota New Zealand and the Repco NextGen NZ Championship to continue building upon and developing the continual improvement of the sport for all participants and stakeholders."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton retirement verdict revealed by F1 insider

Related