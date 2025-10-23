Toto Wolff admits side-benefits of Lewis Hamilton being denied 2021 title
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has admitted that one of the most controversial decisions in F1 history may have been good for the sport.
Lewis Hamilton was denied a record eighth world title in 2021 by a race director decision which the FIA later admitted was incorrect, which allowed Max Verstappen the chance to pass the Brit on the final lap of the season.
The controversy was unprecedented causing major headlines throughout the world, but despite heavy protests the result stood and it left Hamilton unable to break Michael Schumacher's record of seven drivers' championships.
Mercedes picked up a consolation prize of winning the constructors' championship in the same evening but after a downturn in form neither Wolff's team or Hamilton have even gone close to winning another championship since.
Verstappen's win ended Mercedes domination of F1, with the team having won both titles in the sport between 2014 and 2020.
Lewis Hamilton losing helped F1 grow
However, Wolff now admits that the uproar over the Abu Dhabi 2021 race has been crucial for F1's brand growth and that the sport is better off for it.
“The years with the Verstappen and Hamilton competition were very interesting,' Wolff told Joe Pompliano. [It was a] Great rivalry, polarised, ended up in Abu Dhabi 2021 which created so much media attention, in a way, also positiveness around our [F1] brand. Because before we were the huge German brand that crushed everybody. And suddenly we were not.
“Younger drivers were coming in, good personalities, great racing. Covid hit. People were at home, Drive to Survive, dropped.
“Younger audiences connected with their parents and grandparents around Formula One, and we've grown since then, continued to grow. But we have to be always wary because fundamentally, we need to deliver credible and good sport. And if that goes, I think the rest of the other KPIs are going to perform.”
Mercedes these days now have George Russell and Kimi Antonelli behind the wheel, the latter replacing the Ferrari bound Lewis Hamilton at the start of this year.
Russell has grabbed two wins this season and will be back in action at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix as the team look to bounce back from a disappointing sixth and 13th place finish at Austin, Texas at the US Grand Prix.
