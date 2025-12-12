Lando Norris F1 title win sparks calls for protest

Change your timezone:

Former Williams and Ferrari team boss Peter Windsor has voiced concerns about the current Formula 1 points format, suggesting it doesn’t consistently reward the strongest driver on the grid.

Windsor argued that the present system fails to sufficiently recognise the standout performer and says the sport should revert to a structure that places greater emphasis on winning races. Windsor also urged supporters to speak out and call for a protest if they share his opinion.

He believes that the world championship doesn’t always identify the true best driver. Pointing to past seasons like Jody Scheckter’s 1979 title and Denny Hulme’s 1967 triumph, he highlighted that some champions were crowned even though they may not have been the dominant drivers throughout the year.

According to Windsor, the title has become more of a marketing tool than an accurate measure of talent. He bolstered his argument by recalling how Stirling Moss famously dismissed the points system as absurd, insisting that racing isn’t about accumulating points—it’s about winning races.

“Stirling Moss, you were absolutely right! Lando Norris may have clinched the title by points, but who won the most races? Max Verstappen. Who grabbed the most pole positions? Max Verstappen,” Windsor declared.

“It remains to be seen if Norris can truly shine in challenging weather. While he might perform well in dry conditions, on a wet track Max would always have the edge,” he explained. In drawing comparisons, Windsor recalled former champions like Mike Hawthorn and Keke Rosberg, who also struggled when the weather turned wet.

In conclusion, Windsor asserted that although Norris may have won the championship, Verstappen is the one who truly deserves the title of Driver of the Year.

He called on fans to challenge the current system if they feel it doesn’t do justice to race winners.

He added: "If the fans don't like it, I'm sure all the millions of Netflix fans around the world could all sign a petition to the to Liberty and the FIA saying, 'We as a group, global fans, no longer want a world championship because it produces the wrong drivers too often than it produces the right one.' And then we might go back to having a sport where it's just about winning races.

“Those in charge tend to exaggerate the significance of the world championship, making it seem far more dramatic than it is. As I’ve already mentioned—who won the most races in 2025? Max Verstappen,” he proclaimed.

Related