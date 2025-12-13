The numbers that prove F1's popularity in the US

Change your timezone:

Formula 1’s thrilling three-way title fight captured the attention of fans across the globe in 2025, with the United States in particular posting record-breaking viewership.

Lando Norris ultimately sealed the championship in a dramatic season finale, edging out four-time world champion Max Verstappen and his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.

McLaren also secured the constructors’ crown, earning their first championship double since the 1998 campaign.

Many viewed it as the most exciting F1 season since 2021, when Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battled relentlessly for the drivers’ title.

In fact, the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marked the first time since 2021 that the championship outcome was undecided heading into the final round — and the first time since 2010 that more than two drivers remained in contention at the last weekend.

Now, viewing figures released from ESPN show that it was F1's most popular year in terms of viewership since F1 returned to ESPN networks back in 2018.

After a previous high of 1.2 million in 2022, the averages had dropped slightly for the 2023 and 2024 season, down to 1.1 million, but this new figure is an all-time record for the broadcaster showing F1.

That average was boosted by the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP, for which ESPN have claimed 1.5 million people tuned in for across ESPN networks.

NASCAR viewership falls

While F1 viewership is on the up in the US, the viewing figures of their historically chief motorsport series the NASCAR Cup Series fell in 2025.

NASCAR signed a new $7.7bn TV rights deal in 2024, which is due to run through 2025-2031.

However, as part of this deal, a number of Cup Series races were shown on the USA Network channel rather than any of the big hitters in US sports like NBC, CBS or ESPN.

This partly led to a fall in viewership figures of the series, with a 15 per cent drop in 2025 compared with the 2024 season.

