Alex Palou claims Max Verstappen would've won title MONTHS ago in McLaren car

IndyCar sensation Alex Palou has talked about his own chances of winning the F1 world title this year, and how early Max Verstappen would have won if he was racing in a McLaren.

Verstappen is 12 points behind McLaren driver Lando Norris heading into the final race of the season, and has the chance to claim a fifth consecutive world title.

That's despite the fact that Red Bull are sat in third in the constructors' championship while McLaren have dominated that particular championship.

To highlight Red Bull's 2025 struggles, Verstappen's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda has only managed to claim 30 points in 21 race weekends with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Now Palou, who is a four-time IndyCar champion and was a McLaren driver until 2023, has said that Verstappen would have wiped the floor with Norris and Oscar Piastri if he had been driving a McLaren this year.

Asked if he could have won the F1 title this year, Palou told Mundo Deportivo: "Would I have been champion with McLaren? I think so, but I don't know. I think I could have fought for it , but we'll never know. Maybe I got in the car and it was half a second slower. I've only driven it once, so it's hard to say.

"Do I think I would have won? I'm telling you, yes, I could have fought, but I wouldn't have won two months earlier. But Max is the only one who would have."

Who will win the F1 title?

Norris' points advantage makes him the favourite heading into the final round, but Piastri's excellent performance throughout the Qatar GP weekend will give him hope that he has discovered his form just at the right time.

Four-time champion Verstappen, however, will now be full of confidence heading into Sunday's title decider, having won the last two grands prix.

The Dutchman has been in this position before, trying to claim a championship against the odds up against a British star at the Yas Marina Circuit, with Verstappen claiming his first title on the last lap of the 2021 season at the expense of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Abu Dhabi showdown on Sunday will be the first time since that day that we have headed into the final race not knowing who will claim title success.

It's also the first time since the 2010 edition of the race that more than two drivers can still win the title on the final day of the season.

