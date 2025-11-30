Why have the F1 rules changed at Qatar Grand Prix?

Change your timezone:

The 2025 F1 season nears it's conclusion at the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend, which will host both a sprint race and full grand prix.

Oscar Piastri has already wrapped up the first win of the weekend, with a commanding victory from lights out to the chequered flag during Saturday's sprint.

Tyre strategy will be a popular topic of debate ahead of the Qatar GP and could play a part in deciding whether Lando Norris takes the crown at Lusail or if the battle goes down to the wire in Abu Dhabi, but there's another twist teams must take into account.

This year's Qatar GP will see the return of the mandatory two-stop race.

In 2023, Pirelli enforced an 18-lap stint length for tyres in an attempt to offset concerns about tyre damage during the grand prix.

And after concerns had been flagged yet again following analysis of last year's data, F1's tyre provider have reintroduced the tyre mandate.

What have Pirelli said about two-stop Qatar GP?

Along with F1 and the FIA, Pirelli have agreed that at this year's Qatar GP, tyres must only be used for a maximum of 25 laps, and given that Sunday's event is a 57-lap race, all teams will have to change tyres at least twice.

This is not the first time this season that F1 teams and drivers have had to manipulate tyre strategy to meet a two-stop requirement.

The Monaco GP was made a mandatory two-stopper in hope of increasing on-track action, a move which prompted plenty of criticism.

The restriction has been imposed for the Qatar GP, where formation laps, laps to the grid and those completed after the chequered flag in the sprint and the grand prix will not be included in the count.

Ahead of this weekend’s race, Pirelli put out a statement confirming the decision which read: "Every set of tyres supplied to the teams at the start of the race weekend can cover a maximum of 25 laps of the Lusail track, which is very demanding on tyres in terms of energy, thermal stress and wear. The laps will be counted cumulatively across all track session, including laps run under the safety car or virtual safety car.”

"This measure has been deemed necessary, following analysis of the tyres used in 2024."

"Last year, several tyres, particularly the left front, had reached the maximum wear level. These conditions, combined with the high lateral energy had increased the structural fatigue of the construction.”

READ MORE: Hamilton got just one piece of advice before his Ferrari move

Related