Max Verstappen ended his mom's racing career

Change your timezone:

F1 champion Max Verstappen admits he played a big part in ending his mother's brilliant racing career.

The four-time world champion revealed hat he played a key role in his mom Sophie Kumpen’s decision to retire from the cockpit.

Kumpen was once a strong contender who competed with some of the best in the sport, but she decided to hang up her helmet when she became pregnant with the current Red Bull racer.

Many attribute Max’s success solely to the tough lessons he learned from his father, Jos. However, the influence of his mother is often overlooked.

In her prime, Sophie was a serious competitor who challenged established names, and her talent was something Max has always recognized.

Max Verstappen has great racing genes

“My father competed in Formula 1, and my mother raced karts against drivers who eventually made it to F1- names like Jenson Button and Giancarlo Fisichella,” he recalled.

Verstappen went on to emphasise that the true racing spirit in his family comes from his mother.

He added: “In all honesty, our real racing genes are on my mom’s side. She never stopped karting.”

When asked why she eventually stepped away from racing, Max credited his own presence as the turning point. “That all changed when she got pregnant with me. In a way, I ended her career - all thanks to little old me,” he chuckled.

READ MORE: After Elkann, Hamilton responds - 'Not now, not then, not ever

Related