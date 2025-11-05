Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari paired two of the biggest brands in F1 - a glamorous union to bring the British superstar an eighth world title in the iconic red car.

Sadly, almost one season into this massive project, the results are spectacularly underwhelming with Hamilton only seventh in the standings - some 211 points behind leader Lando Norris.

The 40-year-old great has yet to stand on a podium in his Ferrari era, and the experts are queueing up to have their say on the misery in Maranello.

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone is ideally placed to speak about what is happening to Hamilton, and he is extremely unimpressed. He believes the whole thing right now is nothing more than a 'financial marketing project'. Brutal.

While the US and Mexican Grands Prix demonstrated some improvement from Hamilton, at least in qualifying pace, the champion will certainly not reflect fondly on this season.

Has Hamilton’s Ferrari move been a failure?

"Everything is slipping through his fingers there. He wanted to become world champion and is now surprised that he can't," he said.

Ecclestone also felt it necessary to add that Hamilton may be "one of the best of the last ten years, but not the best."

The former boss even went as far to brand Hamilton’s Ferrari signing as 'a financial marketing project', and waded in on what Hamilton’s future entails.

"I believe that in the future he will do more with fashion,” Ecclestone concluded.

Despite Ecclestone's prediction, Hamilton will not leave F1 without a fight and the regulation changes in 2026 could offer the champion the perfect opportunity to change the narrative surrounding his Ferrari career.

