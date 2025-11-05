Change your timezone:

Love is clearly in the air this November in F1 with personal announcements galore as we head towards the end of the 2025 season.

Just three days ago social media went into prime meltdown when Ferrari superstar Charles Leclerc announced he was officially engaged to French art student Alexandra Saint Mleux.

And within 48 hours we had F1 power couple Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet marking their own very special milestone - their five-year anniversary.

36-year-old Kelly, who gave birth to the couple's first child (baby Lily) in May, shared a selfie of the pair on Instagram and wrote in the caption: “There aren’t enough slides to fit all the best moments of the last 5 years.

“So here’s our most recent one - sharing one of our favourite meals, at our happiest, and dreaming of the next 50.”

Are Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet married?

The birth of Lily earlier this year added another little one to the Piquet-Verstappen family dynasty and provided Kelly's first daughter Penelope with a half-sister.

Penelope was born to Piquet and former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat in 2019, before they split in the same year.

Four-time reigning F1 world champion Verstappen and Penelope have a close bond, with the Dutchman often speaking fondly of his stepdaughter in interviews and the youngster has even appeared on the champion’s sim racing live streams.

