FIA president reveals meeting with Christian Horner

As rumours regarding an F1 comeback mount for Christian Horner, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed a meeting with the axed team principal.

The Brit was relieved of his operational duties at Red Bull in July, and replaced by former Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies at the team afterwards.

Red Bull continued to rebuild in the aftermath of Horner's exit, with his official departure from the team announced in September.

With that announcement came the news of an eye-watering payout from the team, which reportedly could have been even higher had Horner not been set on shorter gardening leave, which could allow him to return to the sport during the 2026 season.

The latest reports have linked the 51-year-old with Ferrari, with claims surfacing that the Scuderia are 'in talks' with Horner as the Italian team's struggles under Fred Vasseur's leadership persist.

Horner at the table with F1 rival

Though the Brit may be out of the sport for the remainder of the 2025 campaign, he is thought to be keeping a close eye on the paddock.

At the Singapore Grand Prix last time out, Aston Martin principal Andy Cowell claimed Horner was, 'ringing up pretty much every team owner' on his hunt for a way back into the sport.

It has even been suggested that he could form his own squad and kickstart the process for a 12th team to join the grid.

And as his quest for a way back into F1 continues, FIA president Ben Sulayem has shared snaps from a meeting with Horner and McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

In pictures shared via Mohammed Ben Sulayem's Instagram, the group stood with their arms around one another, with another more candid snap showing the trio deep in conversation around the dinner table.

Some in the comments even noted that this could point towards a comeback for the ex-Red Bull boss, with one fan writing: "Horner, The Return," as another speculating: "12th team loading...lotus?"

