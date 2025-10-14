Change your timezone:

Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been eyed up by Ferrari for a shock return to the grid, according to reports in British media.

The 51-year-old was replaced with immediate effect after the British Grand Prix, with ex-Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies stepping up to take over his role.

As a result, Horner has been out of a job since July, when the Brit was axed by Red Bull following 20 years at the helm, where he won eight drivers' titles and six constructors' championships with the team.

However, in his final year with the squad, he was caught up in a saga surrounding allegations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' made by a Red Bull colleague, allegations that he was cleared of by an internal investigation.

Poor form for the UK-based outfit in 2025 was followed up by Horner's dismissal, with Red Bull sat down in fourth in the constructors' championship.

Since being replaced, the team have won two races thanks to the form of reigning champion Max Verstappen, and are now just eight points behind third-place Ferrari in the standings.

Now, following rumours linking Horner with a number of different teams up and down the F1 grid, Mail Sport have revealed that talks have begun with Ferrari for Horner to take over from Fred Vasseur at the most successful team in F1 history.

They report that Horner is being 'wooed' by Ferrari, with the Brit able to take over at another team as early as April 2026 if he wants to, after negotiating down a period of gardening leave with Red Bull.

GPFans have contacted Ferrari for comment on the reports.

Will Christian Horner become Lewis Hamilton's F1 boss?

Ferrari team principal Vasseur is currently overseeing a dismal season with the team, in which they have only managed to secure five grand prix podiums across 18 races, none of which have been won by new recruit Lewis Hamilton.

And that was despite the seven-time champion's blockbuster transfer ahead of 2025, which was expected to propel Ferrari on to become a championship-winning outfit once more.

However, neither Hamilton nor his new team-mate Charles Leclerc have been able to challenge for a single grand prix victory so far, with Ferrari clearly struggling to match the likes of Mercedes and McLaren for pace.

Despite a disappointing season, Vasseur recently signed a new contract with Ferrari that is set to see him stay with the team for the 2026 season at least, as the Maranello outfit look to build towards long-term success.

