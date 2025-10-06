F1 2025 Standings: Drivers' championship gets more tense as McLaren claim team prize
McLaren secured their second constructors' championship in as many years on Sunday, but their drivers' grasp on the individual title became a little more tenuous.
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished third and fourth respectively, behind winner George Russell and reigning champion Max Verstappen, closing back up to the championship leaders.
Elsewhere, F1 champion Fernando Alonso was a big winner in the standings, where he moved up three spaces following a seventh place finish.
The Spaniard benefitted from Hamilton's demotion, after the Ferrari star was awarded a five-second penalty for exceeding track limits.
Regardless of his penalty disappointment, Hamilton was much more confident in the Ferrari at the Singapore GP, outpacing team-mate Charles Leclerc in qualifying.
If Hamilton can maintain this confidence throughout the remaining six rounds of the 2025 season, then there is a sliver of hope for a Ferrari revival in the constructors' championship.
Mercedes lead Ferrari by 27 points in the constructors', easily recovered over a sprint weekend, although third place is now under threat as Red Bull lurk eight points behind after Max Verstappen's second place finish in Singapore.
However, Ferrari have two drivers who can regularly score important points, with Hamilton a key component in his team's revival.
Mercedes and Red Bull on the other hand, are reliant on Russell and Verstappen scoring the bulk of their points, which means Ferrari still have a chance of fighting for second in the constructors' championship.
Of course, there is the caveat that Verstappen himself can score more points on his own than the Ferrari duo combined, which means Hamilton and Charles Leclerc need to pull out their best performances of the year.
Here are how the F1 standings look after the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix!
F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Singapore Grand Prix
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|336
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|314
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|273
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|237
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|173
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|125
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|88
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|70
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|39
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|37
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|36
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|32
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|32
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|30
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|28
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|20
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|20
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|18
|19
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|18
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|21
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Singapore Grand Prix
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren
|650
|2
|Mercedes
|325
|3
|Ferrari
|298
|4
|Red Bull
|290
|5
|Williams
|102
|6
|Racing Bulls
|72
|7
|Aston Martin
|68
|8
|Kick Sauber
|55
|9
|Haas
|46
|10
|Alpine
|20
2025 rule change removes fastest lap point
The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.
However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.
The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.
