Horner speaks out on 'inappropriate behaviour' investigation after Red Bull verdict announced

Christian Horner has broken his silence on the investigation into his 'inappropriate behavior' after Red Bull recently confirmed the verdict of their findings.

After claims were made against Horner earlier this year - which the Red Bull chief always denied - an internal investigation was launched which later cleared the team principal and CEO of any wrongdoing.

The complainant, who was suspended on full pay by Red Bull, appealed that verdict, and very recently, it was announced by Red Bull that this appeal had now been dismissed.

Horner, who remained as team principal throughout the investigation and appeal, has now issued his first reaction since the decision was made public.

Christian Horner was subject to an investigation following allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour'

It has been a difficult off-track period for Red Bull in 2024

Christian Horner responds to dismissal of appeal

Speaking to Sky Sports at Zandvoort, the 50-year-old shared his thoughts on the new developments.

"Obviously it's been a hugely thorough process and, of course, I was relieved with the appeal concluding and dismissing the claim," the 50-year-old explained.

"So, now, it's very much, as it has been all season, focus on track, here at Max's home race and looking forward to these last 10 races."

Christian Horner said he was 'relieved' to see the appeal dismissed

When quizzed further on the issue, Horner concluded: "It is a private matter,"

"I'm just relieved that the process [carried out by] the company now has been concluded.

"Our focus is very much on track."

