F1 Qualifying Today: Singapore Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Qualifying for the 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix takes place TODAY (Saturday, October 4).

McLaren are looking to seal the constructors' championship title this weekend, with their drivers just needing to secure 13 points in order to make it mathematically impossible for their rivals to catch them.

In that sense, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will be battling it out for pole at Marina Bay Street Circuit, with the two McLaren stars also in a battle for the drivers' championship.

However, Max Verstappen - as always - will be looking to spoil the party. The four-time world champion has already claimed six pole positions in 2025 despite McLaren's dominance, and now has a sniff of a championship challenge.

The Dutchman is just 69 points behind championship leader Piastri with seven race weekends remaining, and will likely sense that his pursuit of a record-equalling fifth consecutive drivers' title is now back on track.

But Verstappen has never won the Singapore GP, with the Marina Bay Street Circuit being the only track on the current calendar that Verstappen has not tasted victory at.

What time is F1 qualifying today?

In the United States, this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix qualifying action is set to start at 9am ET.

Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:

Local time (SST): 9:00pm

United States Eastern (ET): 9:00am

United States Central (CT): 8:00am

United States Mountain (MT): 7:00am

United States Pacific (PT): 6:00am



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix qualifying action is being shown live on ESPN2.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

