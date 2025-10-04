F1 Qualifying Today: Singapore Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
F1 Qualifying Today: Singapore Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Qualifying for the 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix takes place TODAY (Saturday, October 4).
McLaren are looking to seal the constructors' championship title this weekend, with their drivers just needing to secure 13 points in order to make it mathematically impossible for their rivals to catch them.
In that sense, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will be battling it out for pole at Marina Bay Street Circuit, with the two McLaren stars also in a battle for the drivers' championship.
However, Max Verstappen - as always - will be looking to spoil the party. The four-time world champion has already claimed six pole positions in 2025 despite McLaren's dominance, and now has a sniff of a championship challenge.
The Dutchman is just 69 points behind championship leader Piastri with seven race weekends remaining, and will likely sense that his pursuit of a record-equalling fifth consecutive drivers' title is now back on track.
But Verstappen has never won the Singapore GP, with the Marina Bay Street Circuit being the only track on the current calendar that Verstappen has not tasted victory at.
What time is F1 qualifying today?
In the United States, this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix qualifying action is set to start at 9am ET.
Please see below for the start times converted to your local time zone:
Local time (SST): 9:00pm
United States Eastern (ET): 9:00am
United States Central (CT): 8:00am
United States Mountain (MT): 7:00am
United States Pacific (PT): 6:00am
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix qualifying action is being shown live on ESPN2.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
