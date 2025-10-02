Cadillac F1 project adds IndyCar champion to its driver lineup

Change your timezone:

Cadillac F1 have added an IndyCar champion to their driver lineup as they continue to prepare for their entry to the sport next season.

In late August, the team confirmed that their maiden driver duo would be Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, with IndyCar ace Colton Herta then signed as a test driver at a later date.

Now, the team has continued to flesh out its roster, with 2016 IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud signing on the dotted line to become one of three new additions to their simulator driver lineup.

Pagenaud joins Cadillac F1

Unfortunately, Pagenaud has not raced since a horrible IndyCar crash at Mid-Ohio in 2023, where he suffered a severe concussion. Now, the 41-year-old is set to get back behind the wheel, albeit virtually.

“Optimising the technical side of a car and managing relationships with the people in the factory has been my passion since I started racing,” Pagenaud said after his new role was confirmed.

“I really enjoy talking with engineers, developing the simulator, and making it as realistic as possible. This work gives me the feeling of being useful and contributing my expertise, something I had been missing a little since my accident.

“My role and my goal are to make the simulator as close to reality as possible and to lay the foundations of the car. I want to help Cadillac project itself towards reality in the most accurate way possible.”

Alongside Pagenaud, Cadillac has also signed Pietro Fittipaldi and Charlie Eastwood to help develop their machinery via the simulator.

Eastwood raced in IMSA, the European Le Mans Series, and the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2025, whilst Fittipaldi also has IMSA and ELMS experience this year, while carrying out duties as test and reserve at Haas F1.

