F1 world shows support to Lewis Hamilton following death of dog Roscoe

The Formula 1 world has shown support to its biggest star after he confirmed some devastating news this week.

On Monday, seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton announced that his beloved bulldog Roscoe had passed away.

Last week, Hamilton revealed that Roscoe had been placed into a medically induced coma after his heart had stopped while under sedation and undergoing checks for pneumonia, with a tragic update emerging on Sunday night.

The 12-year-old bulldog was a familiar face in the paddock and a social media phenomenon, with his Instagram page followed by 1.3 million accounts at the time of his death.

F1 stars show Hamilton support

Hamilton's post about Roscoe's death has now garnered nine million likes and countless comments, including a number from his fellow F1 drivers.

Among those were former team-mate George Russell and current Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, another driver whose dog makes regular appearances at races. A selection of those comments are below.

George Russell: “I’m so sorry for your loss mate"

Liam Lawson: 🙏🏼❤️

Charles Leclerc: ❤️

Williams team principal James Vowles: “My deepest condolences Lewis. Thinking of you both."

Esteban Ocon: We are all thinking of you Lewis. We will miss you Roscoe, RIP 🙏🏼

Ferrari: So sorry for your loss, Lewis. Roscoe was an amazing dog, and he will never be forgotten ❤️

Zhou Guanyu: ❤️‍🩹❤️

Ferrari also made their own tribute post, showing Roscoe and his owner relaxing on a sofa and calling him 'forever part of the paddock'.

The official F1 account, meanwhile, posted a whole host of picture of the pooch down the years, writing: "Rest in Peace Roscoe Hamilton, a true star in his own right.

"Lewis Hamilton’s beloved Roscoe brought smiles to the paddock and warmed the hearts of fans all over the world. Our thoughts are with Lewis during this difficult time.

"Rest easy Roscoe, from paddock pup to Dogue icon, thank you for the pawprints you left on all of our hearts."

