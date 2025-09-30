Former F1 star issues shock verdict on return
A former Formula 1 star has revealed he could see himself coming back to the sport after completing a recent car test.
After four seasons away, former Haas ace Romain Grosjean got the opportunity to get back in an F1 cockpit last week, testing an old Haas car at Mugello Circuit in Italy.
Although he has been racing in IndyCar over the last few seasons, the last time Grosjean competed in an F1 car was at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, where a terrifying crash saw his car engulfed in flames, and he was lucky to escape.
Now, after getting back behind the wheel of an F1 car, Grosjean believes he still has it, and admits he could see himself returning to the sport under certain conditions.
Grosjean on F1 return
Speaking to L’Equipe after the test, Grosjean was quizzed on whether he would ever come back to the sport, and the 39-year-old offered a surprise verdict.
“How can I put it? Experiencing this day showed me that I hadn't lost it and that I still had what it takes,” Grojean said.
“Yes, I could see myself coming back. But for that to happen, there would have to be specific conditions, a team that wants me.
“You never know what life has in store, but for now, the plan was not to be remembered for Bahrain, to get out of the car a little more elegantly than last time.
“On my last lap, when I braked for the first time, I felt that the tyres were worn out, so I eased off the accelerator and enjoyed the moment, the sound of the engine, and the day. And it was great!"
