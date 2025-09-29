Ex-F1 boss issues verdict on Christian Horner return

Change your timezone:

Former Haas Formula 1 chief Guenther Steiner has issued his verdict on a potential return to the paddock for Christian Horner.

Horner was initially relieved of his Red Bull duties back in July, and recently agreed a package to make his team exit official, with reports suggesting a payout ranging from $70-100 million.

Crucially, Horner's exit package reportedly allows him to return to the paddock in a new role in the first half of 2026, which has already got people talking about which team he could turn up at next.

Steiner: Aston Martin 'don't need' Horner

In discussion with Lottoland, Steiner was quizzed on Horner potentially heading to Aston Martin, which would see him reunite with former colleague Adrian Newey.

Steiner, though, doesn't believe that the Silverstone-based outfit need to make the move: “I don’t think Aston Martin need Christian right now.

"I think there was a lot of unhappiness internally [at Red Bull], and something had to change. The change was Christian leaving, and they are just trying to go back to their glory days now.”

“In the last year, the problem between Adrian [Newey] and Christian was one of the reasons why Adrian left Red Bull. So, bringing Christian back, I don’t think that would work at the moment.

“With Red Bull, we could see it during the last one-and-a-half years where every race weekend there was drama, and that has gone away.

“I think Aston Martin, with the people they have in place, are very well set to show what they can do under the new regulations."

