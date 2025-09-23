McLaren reveal Max Verstappen title battle involvement
McLaren F1 team principal Andrea Stella has admitted that Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have now been joined in the championship battle by Max Verstappen.
Verstappen secured victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend, his second successive grand prix win, and has kept hopes of a fifth consecutive title alive.
He is now just 69 points behind McLaren driver Piastri, and 44 points behind Piastri's teammate Norris.
Despite McLaren having dominated the 2025 season - they've claimed seven one-twos across the year and are likely to wrap up the constructors' title in Singapore next time out - Verstappen has managed to win four races so far this season.
With seven race weekends remaining in the season, Verstappen still has an outside chance of securing a record-equalling fifth consecutive world championship title.
Now, Stella has released a public warning to his drivers, suggesting that Verstappen is in the title battle, and that it is not a foregone conclusion that the champion will be a McLaren driver.
"Do I still consider Verstappen a contender? Absolutely," Stella told F1 media during the Azerbaijan GP weekend. "Write that in capital letters. We've already concluded internally that Red Bull's victory in Monza two weeks ago shouldn't be considered an exception. They arrived there with a new floor, and perhaps they're setting up their car slightly differently.
"We mustn't forget that they have Max Verstappen at their disposal, and it's not for nothing that he won the championship four times in a row. And as I've said before, there will certainly be races where McLaren doesn't have a competitive advantage."
McLaren seeking championship double
McLaren only need to score 13 points in Singapore next time out to wrap up their second successive title with six events to spare.
But the team want more than that, and are desperate for either Norris or Piastri to become the first McLaren driver to win a drivers' championship title since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.
Piastri still holds a hefty lead over both Norris and Verstappen, but his three huge mistakes made throughout the Azerbaijan GP weekend may just have given his rivals hope that he is not unflappable.
Not having had the experience of losing out to the imperious Verstappen before may just work in Piastri's favour, with Norris having been beaten to the 2024 title by the Dutchman.
