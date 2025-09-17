Change your timezone:

Cadillac may have snapped up Formula 1 veterans Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez ahead of their entry to the sport next season, but the team are not done yet.

Spearheaded by team principal Graeme Lowdon and backed by US manufacturer General Motors, Cadillac are set to enter F1 as the sport's 11th team from 2026 onwards.

After months of anticipation, the team's debut driver lineup was recently revealed, with the team opting for experience as they begin their new adventure.

The team are still on the lookout for another driver, however, as confirmed by Lowdon himself in a recent conversation with F1.

Cadillac hunting reserve driver

"We haven't started looking, we've made no offers to anybody, for any reserve position with the team," Lowdon told

"But that is now the position that we'll turn our attention to and it helps complete the line-up."

Reserve, or third, drivers are needed by every F1 team. Not only do they step in to take part in race weekends should there be illness or injury; they also do vital simulator work and other essential tasks behind the scenes.

It is therefore important that Cadillac make the right choice as to who joins Bottas and Perez, something that Lowdon is all too aware of – despite no official progress yet being made.

What about Colton Herta?

Of course, IndyCar star Colton Herta has agreed a deal to be a test driver with Cadillac. However, in this instance, that is separate from a reserve driver role.

This is because, even though the 25-year-old harbors hopes of an F1 entry in the future, he currently does not have the FIA Super License points required to compete in an F1 race.

This means that if Bottas or Perez were unable to race, Herta would not be allowed to step in. The team must therefore seek an alternative reserve.

