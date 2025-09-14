F1 team boss calls own driver an a**hole over contract comments

Change your timezone:

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has yet to tie down either of his team's drivers for the 2026 F1 season yet.

The Austrian has made his intention to retain his current lineup clear for months now, but has yet to officially get the deals done.

There have been growing rumours however that it is in fact the British driver who is keeping his team waiting, but where Antonelli is concerned, his future appears to be at risk after a disappointing run of races following the summer break.

At last month's Dutch GP, Russell hardly portrayed the manner of someone whose seat was at risk, claiming that he wasn't worried 'at all' about his future.

The 27-year-old then declared to media: "It was more of a question of who my team-mate was going to be."

Wolff snaps back after confident Russell claim

When informed of Russell's self-assured statement by motorsport-total.com, Wolff jokingly responded: "Did he really say that? He's a right a**hole!"

Though it appears that Russell and Wolff are simply ironing out the details of his contract, the British racer should perhaps take into consideration the very real possibility that he could be replaced by Max Verstappen as early as 2027.

The reigning champion has committed himself to Red Bull for 2026 and despite being contracted until the end of 2028, the Dutchman was confirmed to have been in talks with Mercedes earlier this year.

Wolff made no effort to hide his attempts to sign the Red Bull driver and whilst Russell may feel the Mercedes boss has to pick between the four-time champion or the Italian teenager, his own fierce battles with Verstappen mean that putting them up against each other as team-mates could prove an utter headache for Wolff.

Even when Russell does sign on the dotted line of his new contract, it may only be for one year, with Wolff clearly eager to keep his options open should Verstappen become available.

