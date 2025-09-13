Sebastian Vettel issues F1 return update

Change your timezone:

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has offered an update on returning to the sport with his former team, Red Bull.

Vettel called time on his racing career at the end of the 2022 season having had spells with BMW Sauber, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Ferrari, and Aston Martin.

However, in recent months, the German veteran has been linked with a potential return to the paddock, with one possible option a job at Red Bull replacing senior figure Helmut Marko.

Current world champion and former F1 rival Max Verstappen has even come out and said that there will always be a spot for Vettel within the team, amid the speculation.

Sebastian Vettel offers Red Bull F1 return update

During a recent appearance at an electric car event in Munich, Vettel was quizzed on said potential F1 return, where he provided further insight into his chances of joining Red Bull, as well as revealing his dream role within the sport.

"Of course, I'm still very close to the team and still know a lot of people. Whether anything will happen in the future remains to be seen,” he said.

When asked what his dream role would be, Vettel continued: “Working with young people and drivers and contributing my experience.

"I find the psychological component of the sport incredibly exciting."

Would Vettel be a good fit at Red Bull?

Vettel himself emerged onto the F1 scene with the help of Red Bull and their junior team, where he was first accepted in 1998.

Red Bull supported the future champion throughout his karting career, where he claimed several titles, such as the junior European and German Championships, before he progressed into open-wheel racing in 2003.

Vettel eventually rewarded Red Bull's faith and became the youngest F1 race winner (21y, 2m, 11d) at the 2008 Italian Grand Prix, with Toro Rosso, before future champion Max Verstappen smashed this record after winning the 2016 Spanish GP at 18 years old.

The German could therefore empathise with and help develop Red Bull's next crop of young drivers, as he too forged a career through the same pressure and understands the environment.

Furthermore, Vettel promises a revised attitude for the next generation of drivers, celebrating those who are open about their emotions and passionate about inclusion in motorsport.

