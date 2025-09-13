F1 star wants Ferrari return

Change your timezone:

A rising star in the world of Formula 1 has revealed ambitions to one day return to where it all began for him - Ferrari.

Ollie Bearman currently races full-time with Haas, and has had a very respectable full rookie campaign so far this season, having initially made his debut in the sport in 2024.

Astonishingly, that debut came at Ferrari, when Bearman was drafted in as a late replacement for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, when the Spanish driver fell ill and was forced to undergo surgery to remove his appendix.

READ MORE: IndyCar boss slams 'CLICKBAIT' story linking champion with F1 move

Ollie Bearman: I hope to wear red again one day

Despite Bearman's total lack of experience, he went on to excel around the streets of Jeddah that weekend, finishing seventh in the grand prix, ahead of the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

Now, speaking to the media about that whirlwind weekend, Bearman has revealed what it was like to receive the call to make his F1 debut at such short notice, also dropping in a big hint about his future ambitions.

"I hadn't even had time to process my emotions, because there were so many things I had to learn," he told FormulaPassion.It.

"On the other hand, I was happy with what I had managed to do. I was proud of myself for what I had achieved.

"I hope to wear red again one day."

For now, Bearman remains a Haas driver, contracted to the team on a multi-year agreement.

The 20-year-old is currently gearing up for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix next weekend, where he made his Haas debut for the suspended Kevin Magnussen last season, once again filling in for a driver unable to compete in 2024.

On that occasion, Bearman finished 10th and in the points, and how the British driver would love to repeat that once again this weekend.

A top-10 would mark Bearman's fifth points finish in a grand prix this year, with previous points collected in China, Japan, Bahrain and the Netherlands.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton issues frank response as F1 legend quizzed on Christian Horner axe

Related