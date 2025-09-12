IndyCar star completes McLaren F1 test in Italy

Change your timezone:

IndyCar star Pato O'Ward has completed an exciting Formula 1 test with McLaren in Italy as he gears up for another outing in Mexico City.

O'Ward currently drives full-time in the NTT IndyCar Series with Arrow McLaren, where he finished second to championship winner Alex Palou in 2025, taking two victories in 16 races.

O'Ward has previously completed multiple F1 tests with the team, and most recently appeared in an official F1 session at the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix in free practice.

Pato O'Ward tests for McLaren in Italy

The 26-year-old is once again set to feature in FP1 when the sport hits Mexico City later this season, replacing either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri in the MCL39.

Now, in preparation for his run in the MCL39, O'Ward has completed a test around the Imola circuit in Italy in old McLaren machinery, fresh off the back of the team's double podium in the country last weekend, which edged them closer to constructors' championship success.

In a post on Instagram, O'Ward revealed the news, saying: "F1 testing in Italiaaaa, what's not to love. Thanks @mclaren can’t wait to jump back in it during Mexico GP weekend."

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin makes retirement admission as conspiracy theories start circling

O'Ward on Mexico City appearance

O'Ward's Mexico City appearance was confirmed back in May, with the driver revealing at the time how excited he was to get back behind the wheel in front of his home crowd.

“I’m excited to be jumping back in the car for FP1 at my home race in Mexico this year,” said O’Ward.

“The Mexico City fans were unbelievable last time out, and it was a great feeling being able to extract everything from the programme that the team had planned.

“I’m looking forward to going again this year, working with Zak [Brown, McLaren CEO], Andrea [Stella, McLaren Team Principal], and the whole team.”

Elsewhere, team principal Stella said: "We are pleased to confirm that Pato O’Ward will participate in Free Practice 1 at the 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix as he gains valuable time behind the wheel of the MCL39.

“Pato provided an appreciated contribution last season and continues to impress in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, making him a suitable driver for the Free Practice 1 session.

“This will provide further knowledge for Pato as he continues to be available as part of our reserve driver pool for the second year, ensuring we have a wide pool of drivers available to be called upon if required.”

READ MORE: IndyCar boss slams 'CLICKBAIT' story linking champion with F1 move

Related