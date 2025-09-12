close global

An image of NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin looking unhappy

NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin makes retirement admission as conspiracy theories start circling

NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin makes retirement admission as conspiracy theories start circling

Chris Deeley
An image of NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin looking unhappy

Denny Hamlin has opened up on his impending retirement from NASCAR racing, having released a timeline for the end of his career.

Denny Hamlin NASCAR conspiracy theories emerge after St Louis race

Denny Hamlin now has 59 NASCAR Cup Series victories, but some of you may have missed the most recent.

Controversial NASCAR star has a Facebook Marketplace obsession...and fans LOVE it

Carson Hocevar has been making waves on NASCAR tracks all season long, and now he’s doing the same outside of race weekends.

NASCAR committee member reveals key date for playoff format change

It is NASCAR playoff season once again, so obviously the much-maligned current playoff format is being roundly booed yet again by a restless fanbase.

Denny Hamlin set to pass ANOTHER Kyle Busch NASCAR record

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch are NASCAR greats who appear to be headed in very different directions right now.

