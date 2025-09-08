F1 star facing race BAN after Italian Grand Prix penalty
Formula 1 star Ollie Bearman is staring down the barrel of a one-race FIA suspension after being hit with a controversial penalty at the Italian Grand Prix.
After an incident with Williams' Carlos Sainz at Monza on Sunday, the Haas F1 driver was hit with a 10-second time penalty by the race stewards for causing a collision.
Not only did Bearman's penalty derail his race, but the two additional penalty points added to his license now leave him on the brink of an FIA suspension.
Ollie Bearman on the brink of suspension
Following the incident at Monza, Bearman's penalty points total now stands at 10 in the last 12 months.
If any F1 driver receives 12 penalty points across a 12-month period, it results in an immediate one-race race ban, as Kevin Magnussen found out in 2024.
On that occasion, Bearman replaced Magnussen in the Haas for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but now the Brit may soon be needing a replacement of his own.
Of course, penalty points do come off the license 12 months after an incident, but Bearman is not set to lose any of his penalty points until November 2, with four race weekends set to take place between now and then.
If Bearman can keep himself out of trouble across those races, he will avoid a suspension. However, if he is to be hit with any further penalties that include multiple penalty points during this upcoming period, he will be left sidelined.
F1 2025 driver penalty points
Here is the current state of play when it comes to F1 2025 drivers and their penalty points.
- Ollie Bearman [Haas] - 10 points
- Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 9 points
- Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 6 points
- Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - 6 points
- Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - 5 points
- Carlos Sainz [Williams] - 4 points
- Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - 4 points
- Lando Norris [McLaren] - 3 points
- Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - 3 points
- Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - 2 points
- Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - 2 points
- Alex Albon [Williams] - 2 points
- Esteban Ocon [Haas] - 1 point
- Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1 point
- Franco Colapinto [Alpine] - 1 point
- George Russell [Mercedes] - 1 point
- Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - 0 points
- Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - 0 points
- Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber] - 0 points
- Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber] - 0 points
