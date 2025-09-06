F1 Results Today: McLaren dominance in question in final session before qualifying
Lando Norris topped the timing boards in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix, but McLaren have not shown the dominance they have at previous race weekends.
Charles Leclerc split the papaya cars in Saturday's first session, with Oscar Piastri in third and Max Verstappen following them in fourth – the whole quartet covered by less than two tenths of a second.
Verstappen was just behind the top three on Saturday despite the Dutchman's evident agitated demeanour that saw him launch an X-rated blast at F1 rival, Esteban Ocon.
Mercedes star George Russell had a slightly more positive Saturday after enduring technical issues on Friday morning, finishing FP3 in P5.
Lewis Hamilton on the other hand was way behind his team-mate in the final practice session, only managing to cross the line seventh-fastest ahead of qualifying.
Conditions remained similar to Friday with sunny skies overhead, although Williams star Carlos Sainz did complain of a tailwind early on after finishing in the top three in both of Friday’s session.
Find all the times from the three practice sessions at Monza below.
F1 FP3 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025
1. Lando Norris, McLaren - 1:19.331secs
2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - +0.021secs
3. Oscar Piastri, McLaren - +0.165secs
4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull - +0.167secs
5. George Russell, Mercedes - +0.184secs
6. Gabriel Bortoleto, Kick Sauber - +0.227secs
7. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari - +0.267secs
8. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls - +0.272secs
9. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes - +0.365secs
10. Alex Albon, Williams - +0.389secs
11. Nico Hulkenberg, Kick Sauber - +0.406secs
12. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - +0.530secs
13. Carlos Sainz, Williams - +0.576secs
14. Franco Colapinto, Alpine - +0.703secs
15. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull - +0.728secs
16. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls - +0.801secs
17. Oliver Bearman, Haas - +0.878secs
18. Pierre Gasly, Alpine - +0.916secs
19. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - +0.916secs
20. Esteban Ocon, Haas - +0.973secs
F1 FP2 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025
1. Lando Norris, McLaren - 1:19.878secs
2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - +0.083secs
3. Carlos Sainz, Williams - +0.096secs
4. Oscar Piastri, McLaren - +0.181secs
5. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari - +0.192secs
6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull - +0.199secs
7. Alex Albon, Williams - +0.301secs
8. Nico Hulkenberg, Kick Sauber - +0.363secs
9. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull - +0.391secs
10. George Russell, Mercedes - +0.398secs
11. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls - +0.505secs
12. Gabriel Bortoleto, Kick Sauber - +0.597secs
13. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - +0.650secs
14. Oliver Bearman, Haas - +0.729secs
15. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - +0.767secs
16. Esteban Ocon, Haas - +0.776secs
17. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls - +0.933secs
18. Pierre Gasly, Alpine - +1.224secs
19. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes - +1.489secs
20. Franco Colapinto, Alpine - +1.686secs
F1 FP1 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025
1. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari - 1:20.117secs
2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - +0.169secs
3. Carlos Sainz, Williams - +0.533secs
4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull - +0.575secs
5. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes - +0.823secs
6. Lando Norris, McLaren - +0.904secs
7. Alex Albon, Williams - +0.956secs
8. George Russell, Mercedes - +0.993secs
9. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - +0.997secs
10. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls - +1.041secs
11. Gabriel Bortoleto, Kick Sauber - +1.055secs
12. Nico Hulkenberg, Kick Sauber - +1.062secs
13. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls - +1.084secs
14. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull - +1.175secs
15. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - +1.178secs
16. Alex Dunne, McLaren - +1.489secs
17. Esteban Ocon, Haas - +1.525secs
18. Pierre Gasly, Alpine - +1.536secs
19. Oliver Bearman, Haas - +1.941secs
20. Paul Aron, Alpine - +2.036secs
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Practice at the Italian GP has concluded, but qualifying will take place on Saturday, September 6 at 10am (ET). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.
