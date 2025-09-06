F1 Results Today: McLaren dominance in question in final session before qualifying

Change your timezone:

Lando Norris topped the timing boards in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix, but McLaren have not shown the dominance they have at previous race weekends.

Charles Leclerc split the papaya cars in Saturday's first session, with Oscar Piastri in third and Max Verstappen following them in fourth – the whole quartet covered by less than two tenths of a second.

Verstappen was just behind the top three on Saturday despite the Dutchman's evident agitated demeanour that saw him launch an X-rated blast at F1 rival, Esteban Ocon.

Mercedes star George Russell had a slightly more positive Saturday after enduring technical issues on Friday morning, finishing FP3 in P5.

Lewis Hamilton on the other hand was way behind his team-mate in the final practice session, only managing to cross the line seventh-fastest ahead of qualifying.

Conditions remained similar to Friday with sunny skies overhead, although Williams star Carlos Sainz did complain of a tailwind early on after finishing in the top three in both of Friday’s session.

Find all the times from the three practice sessions at Monza below.

F1 FP3 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025

1. Lando Norris, McLaren - 1:19.331secs

2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - +0.021secs

3. Oscar Piastri, McLaren - +0.165secs

4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull - +0.167secs

5. George Russell, Mercedes - +0.184secs

6. Gabriel Bortoleto, Kick Sauber - +0.227secs

7. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari - +0.267secs

8. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls - +0.272secs

9. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes - +0.365secs

10. Alex Albon, Williams - +0.389secs

11. Nico Hulkenberg, Kick Sauber - +0.406secs

12. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - +0.530secs

13. Carlos Sainz, Williams - +0.576secs

14. Franco Colapinto, Alpine - +0.703secs

15. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull - +0.728secs

16. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls - +0.801secs

17. Oliver Bearman, Haas - +0.878secs

18. Pierre Gasly, Alpine - +0.916secs

19. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - +0.916secs

20. Esteban Ocon, Haas - +0.973secs



F1 FP2 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025

1. Lando Norris, McLaren - 1:19.878secs

2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - +0.083secs

3. Carlos Sainz, Williams - +0.096secs

4. Oscar Piastri, McLaren - +0.181secs

5. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari - +0.192secs

6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull - +0.199secs

7. Alex Albon, Williams - +0.301secs

8. Nico Hulkenberg, Kick Sauber - +0.363secs

9. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull - +0.391secs

10. George Russell, Mercedes - +0.398secs

11. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls - +0.505secs

12. Gabriel Bortoleto, Kick Sauber - +0.597secs

13. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - +0.650secs

14. Oliver Bearman, Haas - +0.729secs

15. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - +0.767secs

16. Esteban Ocon, Haas - +0.776secs

17. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls - +0.933secs

18. Pierre Gasly, Alpine - +1.224secs

19. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes - +1.489secs

20. Franco Colapinto, Alpine - +1.686secs



F1 FP1 Results: Italian Grand Prix 2025

1. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari - 1:20.117secs

2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - +0.169secs

3. Carlos Sainz, Williams - +0.533secs

4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull - +0.575secs

5. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes - +0.823secs

6. Lando Norris, McLaren - +0.904secs

7. Alex Albon, Williams - +0.956secs

8. George Russell, Mercedes - +0.993secs

9. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - +0.997secs

10. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls - +1.041secs

11. Gabriel Bortoleto, Kick Sauber - +1.055secs

12. Nico Hulkenberg, Kick Sauber - +1.062secs

13. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls - +1.084secs

14. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull - +1.175secs

15. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - +1.178secs

16. Alex Dunne, McLaren - +1.489secs

17. Esteban Ocon, Haas - +1.525secs

18. Pierre Gasly, Alpine - +1.536secs

19. Oliver Bearman, Haas - +1.941secs

20. Paul Aron, Alpine - +2.036secs



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Practice at the Italian GP has concluded, but qualifying will take place on Saturday, September 6 at 10am (ET). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

