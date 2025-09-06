F1 Qualifying Today: Italian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
F1 Qualifying Today: Italian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
F1 has wasted no time getting back in full swing after the summer break, with the Italian Grand Prix the second half of a back-to-back.
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will take a big step in their championship fight on Saturday in a crucial qualifying session, with Max Verstappen waiting to pounce on any missteps.
Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton will be taking part in his first competitive session at the Italian GP as a Ferrari driver, with the tifosi cheering on their seven-time world champion signing for the first time.
Both Hamilton and his team-mate Charles Leclerc are under immense pressure to perform at Monza, but Hamilton's five-place grid penalty carried over from last weekend's Dutch GP means that a best-case scenario after qualifying will be sixth for the 40-year-old.
Kimi Antonelli takes part in his second home race in his rookie season in the sport, with optimism high within the Mercedes ranks that they can challenge the McLarens for pole position.
READ MORE: F1 star set to serve FIA penalty more than a year after incident
F1 Qualifying Times - Italian Grand Prix
The competitive action will get underway today (Saturday, September 6, 2025), with qualifying at 4pm local time (CEST), or 10am ET.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local Time (CEST): 4pm
United States Eastern (ET): 10am
United States Central (CT): 9am
United States Mountain (MT): 8am
United States Pacific (PT): 7am
TV and live streaming options
In the United States, this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix qualifying action is being shown live on ESPN2.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.
F1 international broadcasters
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
India: FanCode
Latin America: ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
READ MORE: IndyCar boss slams 'CLICKBAIT' story linking champion with F1 move
Related
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Today: Italian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 1 hour ago
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: St Louis start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 2 hours ago
Joey Logano issues predictions for Connor Zilisch's NASCAR Cup Series rookie season
- 3 hours ago
NASCAR Cup Series team announce major swap ahead of 2026
- Today 00:00
F1 star 'received offers' from NASCAR before retirement
- Yesterday 23:00
Cadillac announce unusual plan for Colton Herta after quitting IndyCar
- Yesterday 22:00
Most read
McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal
- 27 august
Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton
- 4 september
NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row
- 28 august
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history
- 30 august
'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari
- 24 august
Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate
- 26 august