F1 Qualifying Today: Italian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

F1 has wasted no time getting back in full swing after the summer break, with the Italian Grand Prix the second half of a back-to-back.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will take a big step in their championship fight on Saturday in a crucial qualifying session, with Max Verstappen waiting to pounce on any missteps.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton will be taking part in his first competitive session at the Italian GP as a Ferrari driver, with the tifosi cheering on their seven-time world champion signing for the first time.

Both Hamilton and his team-mate Charles Leclerc are under immense pressure to perform at Monza, but Hamilton's five-place grid penalty carried over from last weekend's Dutch GP means that a best-case scenario after qualifying will be sixth for the 40-year-old.

Kimi Antonelli takes part in his second home race in his rookie season in the sport, with optimism high within the Mercedes ranks that they can challenge the McLarens for pole position.

F1 Qualifying Times - Italian Grand Prix

The competitive action will get underway today (Saturday, September 6, 2025), with qualifying at 4pm local time (CEST), or 10am ET.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local Time (CEST): 4pm

United States Eastern (ET): 10am

United States Central (CT): 9am

United States Mountain (MT): 8am

United States Pacific (PT): 7am



TV and live streaming options

In the United States, this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix qualifying action is being shown live on ESPN2.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 international broadcasters

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong TV, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

India: FanCode

Latin America: ESPN



F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

