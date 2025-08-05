F1 movie proves box office hit as Brad Pitt record broken

With the F1 movie proving a real hit at the Box Office, a Brad Pitt record has been broken.

Pitt stars in the lead role of the F1 Movie as aged racing driver Sonny Hayes, who miraculously returns to the sport to race for fictional team APX GP.

It's a classic underdog story and features footage from real F1 circuits, with the blockbuster having been directed by Joseph Kosinski and executive-produced by Lewis Hamilton.

Released in June, the F1 movie has now surpassed $545m (£410m) at the global box office, which is higher than Pitt's previous highest movie, World War Z, which achieved $540m (£407m).

While F1 is Pitt’s best-performing film, it is still far off from being the best-performing flick at the box office in 2025.

The highest-grossing film at the box office worldwide is the Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2, which has earned $1.8billion (£1.3billion) worldwide.

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch comes in second with $1billion (£753million) and A Minecraft Movie is the third highest at $955million (£719million).

In the current list of the worldwide box office in 2025, the F1 Movie is the eighth most successful film, just below Superman at $551 million (£414million) and above Captain America: Brave New World.

