F1 movie proves box office hit as Brad Pitt record broken
F1 movie proves box office hit as Brad Pitt record broken
With the F1 movie proving a real hit at the Box Office, a Brad Pitt record has been broken.
Pitt stars in the lead role of the F1 Movie as aged racing driver Sonny Hayes, who miraculously returns to the sport to race for fictional team APX GP.
It's a classic underdog story and features footage from real F1 circuits, with the blockbuster having been directed by Joseph Kosinski and executive-produced by Lewis Hamilton.
Released in June, the F1 movie has now surpassed $545m (£410m) at the global box office, which is higher than Pitt's previous highest movie, World War Z, which achieved $540m (£407m).
F1 RESULTS: Hamilton's Ferrari woes continue as McLaren stars in dramatic late battle
How do F1 movie
While F1 is Pitt’s best-performing film, it is still far off from being the best-performing flick at the box office in 2025.
The highest-grossing film at the box office worldwide is the Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2, which has earned $1.8billion (£1.3billion) worldwide.
Disney’s Lilo & Stitch comes in second with $1billion (£753million) and A Minecraft Movie is the third highest at $955million (£719million).
In the current list of the worldwide box office in 2025, the F1 Movie is the eighth most successful film, just below Superman at $551 million (£414million) and above Captain America: Brave New World.
READ MORE: Axed F1 chief Guenther Steiner 'set' for multi-million dollar team purchase
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ryan Blaney opens up on NASCAR error still haunts him
- 46 minutes ago
Joe Gibbs Racing star issues apology for wrecking teammate's race
- 3 hours ago
Denny Hamlin offers frank verdict on NASCAR suspension
- Today 14:00
NASCAR team FIRES driver with immediate effect after he signs with rival for 2026
- Today 13:00
NASCAR News Today: Kyle Busch laments car issues as Cup Series driver confirms retirement decision
- Today 12:00
F1 movie proves box office hit as Brad Pitt record broken
- Today 04:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Ferrari star stuns McLaren stars to take incredible pole
- 2 august
F1 Qualifying Results: Title fight hots up in Belgium as Lewis Hamilton flounders
- 26 july
NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin confirms Cup Series retirement verdict
- 27 july
NASCAR Cup Series: Full Iowa starting lineup ahead of Sunday's race
- 3 august
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch suggests radical Cup Series swap as Reddick offers damning 23XI future statement
- 21 july
NASCAR confirms data breach after hackers 'demanded $4m ransom'
- 29 july