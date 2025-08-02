F1 Qualifying Today: Hungarian Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

F1 drivers have just a couple of days left before a lengthy summer break, but first they have to deal with the rigors of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

This weekend could be a crucial one in the title battle, with Oscar Piastri's 16-point lead over team-mate Lando Norris meaning that even a narrow win would put him nearly a full race clear in the standings.

Max Verstappen will also be working hard to salvage his chances of a world title at the Hungaroring, but if McLaren's pace throughout 2025 is anything to judge by they will once again be leading the pack in Budapest.

Can Piastri emulate the achievements of his first grand prix victory in Hungary from a year ago, or will Norris stake his claim to the world title this weekend?

Firstly, all 20 drivers will have to battle it out for pole position in qualifying, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli hoping for a better showing than last weekend at Spa.

With that said, let's get into the important details you need to know ahead of today's action!

F1 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying start times

Qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday, August 2nd) at 4pm local time (CEST), which means a start time of 10am (ET) in the United States.

Find the start time converted to your local city below.

What time is F1 qualifying today?

Location Start Time Local Time (CEST) 4:00 PM New York, United States (ET) 10:00 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 9:00 AM Denver, United States (MT) 8:00 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 7:00 AM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 12:00 AM (Sunday) Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 11:30 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 10:00 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CT) 8:00 AM

How to watch F1 qualifying live on TV today

In the United States, qualifying action from the Hungarian Grand Prix will be available to watch live on ESPN2.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries.

F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

