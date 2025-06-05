Lewis Hamilton's neighbours in UPROAR after tree row at $24 MILLION mansion
Lewis Hamilton's neighbours in UPROAR after tree row at $24 MILLION mansion
Lewis Hamilton's neighbours have complained about the F1 champion's plans to fell four trees in the back garden of his $24million mansion.
Ferrari's most recent signing may be a multi-millionaire and seven-time world champion, but Hamilton can still be subjected to neighbourhood quarrels back at home in London, as a recent report has shown.
According to the Daily Mail, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Council have approved plans to fell two apple trees in the champion’s back garden after he submitted a planning application and complained they were 'poor specimens'.
The application also asked for permission to prune back a lime tree and a magnolia because they were ‘encroaching’ on nearby buildings; but Hamilton’s plans to curtail the flora in his back garden have been met with opposition before.
In 2022, Hamilton came under fire from local residents after he axed a sugarplum tree from his garden, although the champion delivered a report to the tree surgeon that revealed the tree was mostly dead.
Sources told the Mail that ‘he was fond of the sugarplum tree but as it was dying he had it replaced with a similar-looking apple blossom cherry tree.’
However, this did not prevent a neighbour from protesting, who said: “These trees are in a conservation area and their removal will be detrimental to Kensington and London in general, which is suffering from increasingly worse air quality.
"I strongly advise the council to reject this frivolous application, which is without merit.”
READ MORE: Max Verstappen hit with huge F1 penalty after ridiculous crash
Hamilton's garden plans antagonize local residents
Amanda Reid who is the director of planning and place at the council, revealed why they decided to fell the trees, stating that the pruning of the lime tree and magnolia were for routine maintenance and that the apple trees lacked any value.
As a result of the felling, the council ask that two small replacement ornamental trees should be planted instead, with a Japanese maple or a Amelanchier recommended by the council.
The latter tree - also known as a shadbush - helps promote biodiversity with the berries providing food for birds and wildlife, whilst the white blossoms act as a food source for pollinators, which is particularly important in urban areas where wildlife often lacks suitable habitats.
However, in a separate application to the council Hamilton also wanted to chop down an Amelanchier tree, and his team said that they were 80 per cent sure the tree was dead and in terminal decline.
The 40-year-old was also granted permission to trim a Horse Chestnut tree by two metres, which was supported by a neighbour who said the large trees can leave 'pigeon droppings' all over their garden.
READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix winner Lando Norris offers verdict on future Indy 500 attempt
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton's neighbours in UPROAR after tree row at $24 MILLION mansion
- 59 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton out of answers as Ferrari retirement raised
- 2 uur geleden
Mercedes legend starts campaign to replace Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull
- Today 17:00
Denny Hamlin admits fighting 'very hard' against NASCAR proposal
- Today 15:00
YouTube superstar tagged for stunning NASCAR drive in 2026
- Today 14:00
NASCAR issue unusual deferred suspension after Nashville race
- Today 13:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Hometown hero denied by lap record after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash
- 24 may
F1 Qualifying Results: Norris thrashed at Spanish Grand Prix as Verstappen trails again
- 31 may
NASCAR star claims Cup Series career torpedoed by uncompetitive car
- 30 may
Adrian Newey reveals the ONE thing that will attract Verstappen to Aston Martin
- 28 may
Deal for NASCAR owner to fund Cup Series car collapses after criticism
- 30 may
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen ruins title hopes with PETULANT late race actions
- 1 june