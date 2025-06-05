close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton's neighbours in UPROAR after tree row at $24 MILLION mansion

Lewis Hamilton's neighbours in UPROAR after tree row at $24 MILLION mansion

Lewis Hamilton in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton's neighbours have complained about the F1 champion's plans to fell four trees in the back garden of his $24million mansion.

Ferrari's most recent signing may be a multi-millionaire and seven-time world champion, but Hamilton can still be subjected to neighbourhood quarrels back at home in London, as a recent report has shown.

According to the Daily Mail, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Council have approved plans to fell two apple trees in the champion’s back garden after he submitted a planning application and complained they were 'poor specimens'.

The application also asked for permission to prune back a lime tree and a magnolia because they were ‘encroaching’ on nearby buildings; but Hamilton’s plans to curtail the flora in his back garden have been met with opposition before.

In 2022, Hamilton came under fire from local residents after he axed a sugarplum tree from his garden, although the champion delivered a report to the tree surgeon that revealed the tree was mostly dead.

Sources told the Mail that ‘he was fond of the sugarplum tree but as it was dying he had it replaced with a similar-looking apple blossom cherry tree.’

However, this did not prevent a neighbour from protesting, who said: “These trees are in a conservation area and their removal will be detrimental to Kensington and London in general, which is suffering from increasingly worse air quality.

"I strongly advise the council to reject this frivolous application, which is without merit.”

READ MORE: Max Verstappen hit with huge F1 penalty after ridiculous crash

Hamilton's garden plans antagonize local residents

Amanda Reid who is the director of planning and place at the council, revealed why they decided to fell the trees, stating that the pruning of the lime tree and magnolia were for routine maintenance and that the apple trees lacked any value.

As a result of the felling, the council ask that two small replacement ornamental trees should be planted instead, with a Japanese maple or a Amelanchier recommended by the council.

The latter tree - also known as a shadbush - helps promote biodiversity with the berries providing food for birds and wildlife, whilst the white blossoms act as a food source for pollinators, which is particularly important in urban areas where wildlife often lacks suitable habitats.

However, in a separate application to the council Hamilton also wanted to chop down an Amelanchier tree, and his team said that they were 80 per cent sure the tree was dead and in terminal decline.

The 40-year-old was also granted permission to trim a Horse Chestnut tree by two metres, which was supported by a neighbour who said the large trees can leave 'pigeon droppings' all over their garden.

READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix winner Lando Norris offers verdict on future Indy 500 attempt

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Daily Mail
Lewis Hamilton out of answers as Ferrari retirement raised
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton out of answers as Ferrari retirement raised

  • 2 uur geleden
Mercedes legend starts campaign to replace Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes legend starts campaign to replace Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull

  • Today 17:00

Latest News

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton's neighbours in UPROAR after tree row at $24 MILLION mansion

  • 59 minutes ago
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton out of answers as Ferrari retirement raised

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes legend starts campaign to replace Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull

  • Today 17:00
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin admits fighting 'very hard' against NASCAR proposal

  • Today 15:00
NASCAR Truck Series

YouTube superstar tagged for stunning NASCAR drive in 2026

  • Today 14:00
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR issue unusual deferred suspension after Nashville race

  • Today 13:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Hometown hero denied by lap record after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Hometown hero denied by lap record after Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash

  • 24 may
 F1 Qualifying Results: Norris thrashed at Spanish Grand Prix as Verstappen trails again
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Norris thrashed at Spanish Grand Prix as Verstappen trails again

  • 31 may
 NASCAR star claims Cup Series career torpedoed by uncompetitive car

NASCAR star claims Cup Series career torpedoed by uncompetitive car

  • 30 may
 Adrian Newey reveals the ONE thing that will attract Verstappen to Aston Martin

Adrian Newey reveals the ONE thing that will attract Verstappen to Aston Martin

  • 28 may
 Deal for NASCAR owner to fund Cup Series car collapses after criticism

Deal for NASCAR owner to fund Cup Series car collapses after criticism

  • 30 may
 F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen ruins title hopes with PETULANT late race actions

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen ruins title hopes with PETULANT late race actions

  • 1 june
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x