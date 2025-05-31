FIA reveal penalty decision for three drivers at Spanish Grand Prix
FIA reveal penalty decision for three drivers at Spanish Grand Prix
The FIA has revealed the stewards' penalty verdict regarding three drivers after they were investigated at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Qualifying ahead of Sunday's race took place on Saturday, with McLaren star Oscar Piastri securing pole position for the main event ahead of team-mate Lando Norris and reigning world champion Max Verstappen.
However, post-qualifying, Lewis Hamilton, Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll found themselves under investigation for an alleged breach of Article 33.4 of the FIA Formula One sporting regulations and Article 12.2.1 i) of the FIA International sporting code.
This was due to the fact that their cars had gone below the 1:25:000 seconds time limit between the two safety car lines at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
FIA announce penalty verdict for Hamilton, Ocon and Stroll
Despite the alleged infringement, the stewards in Spain have decided to take no further action against the three drivers, having reviewed marshalling/positioning data, timing data, on-board cameras and CCTV cameras.
Explaining the stewards' decision, an FIA statement read: "All drivers concerned stayed at or above speeds necessary to stay below 1:25.0 around the vast majority of the circuit,"
"However, in all cases the Stewards determined that the drivers took appropriate actions to not impede other drivers, and in all cases, they slowed down significantly to allow other drivers to pass while giving those drivers a clear track.
The Stewards therefore determine that all drivers concerned did not drive “unnecessarily slowly”, and that they were above the maximum time because they took appropriate steps, and we therefore take no further action."
