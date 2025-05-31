F1 Qualifying Results: Norris thrashed at Spanish Grand Prix as Verstappen trails again
Oscar Piastri took a brilliant pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix in Saturday's qualifying, smashing the largest margin of qualifying victory for the 2025 season.
The championship leader beat team-mate Lando Norris by more than two tenths of a second with a dominant lap, as McLaren locked out the front row.
Max Verstappen was beaten by more than quarter of a second by Piastri in every part of the session, but team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was the headline-maker on Saturday afternoon, setting the slowest time of the session to qualify 20th and last.
Lewis Hamilton struggled with his Ferrari early on after some issues in free practice, struggling through in 11th in Q1 before picking up the pace in Q2 to edge ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc, putting eventually putting himself fifth on the grid, outqualifying his team-mate for just the second time in grand prix qualifying this year.
Franco Colapinto caused an almighty traffic jam in the pitlane with just a few minutes left of Q1, his car unable to pull away and leaving him stationary at the head of a large queue.
The Argentine was unable to set a final lap time, ending up parked at the pit exit, sending him out of the session early.
F1 Qualifying Results: Spanish Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:11.546
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.209s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.302s
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.302s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.499s
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.565s
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.585s
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.653s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.706s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.738s
|11
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|OUT IN Q2
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q2
|13
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|OUT IN Q2
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN Q2
|15
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|OUT IN Q2
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q1
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|OUT IN Q1
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|OUT IN Q1
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q1
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|OUT IN Q1
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
