F1 Race Today: Spanish Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV in the United States

Formula 1 cars hit the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya once again today (Sunday, June 1) for the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix.

The race marks round nine of the season and the third of F1's first European triple-header, with a two-week gap after today's race before the next one in Canada.

McLaren star and current drivers' championship leader Oscar Piastri will start the grand prix on pole position after another impressive performance in qualifying on Saturday, beating team-mate Lando Norris as well as reigning champion Max Verstappen to do so.

It is the second consecutive year that McLaren have taken pole position in Barcelona following Norris' effort in 2024. However, Verstappen had the last laugh that day, beating the Brit to the race victory on his way to a fourth consecutive world championship.

It will certainly be exciting to see who comes out on top on this occasion, and with that said, we've got all of the details you need to know!

F1 2025 Spanish Grand Prix start times

The Spanish Grand Prix kicks off on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 3 pm local time in Barcelona (CEST). This means a race start time of 9 am ET in the United States.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Location Start Time Local Time (CEST) 4 PM New York, NY (ET) 9:00 AM Charlotte, NC (ET) 9:00 AM Columbia, SC (ET) 9:00 AM Charleston, WV (ET) 9:00 AM Augusta, ME (ET) 9:00 AM Chicago, IL (CT) 8:00 AM Pierre, SD (CT) 8:00 AM Nashville, TN (CT) 8:00 AM Des Moines, IA (CT) 8:00 AM Montgomery, AL (CT) 8:00 AM Mexico City, MX (CT) 8:00 AM Denver, CO (MT) 7:00 AM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 7:00 AM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 7:00 AM El Paso, TX (MT) 7:00 AM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 6:00 AM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 6:00 AM Seattle, WA (PT) 6:00 AM Portland, OR (PT) 6:00 AM San Francisco, CA (PT) 6:00 AM

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on TV

Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States, with coverage of the race in Spanish also available to watch live on ESPN Deportes

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in from your respective country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

