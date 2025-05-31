Aussie F1 legend Daniel Ricciardo swaps four wheels for two in stunning new video

Australian Formula 1 legend Daniel Ricciardo has swapped four wheels for two in a new video alongside motocross star Axell Hodges.

Ricciardo lost his place on the F1 grid during the 2024 season, replaced by Liam Lawson at RB.

Naturally, Ricciardo's name has often been linked with a return to the sport, but at the time of writing, there appears no plans for the Aussie to do so.

One place the Aussie has been staying busy is on social media, sharing his life outside of F1 and promoting his brand, Enchante.

Now, in a video posted on Hodges' YouTube channel, Ricciardo and others have hit the 'Slayground' on dirt bikes. Never afraid to try his hand at a new form of motorsport, Ricciardo appeared to excel on the dirt track, although the eight-time grand prix winner did admit the experience was 'scary' at one point.

Before trying his luck on the bike, Ricciardo revealed to the camera that he was 'overthinking it', saying: "It is kind of scary, but I believe. If it wasn't scary, it wouldn't be fun."

Having given up on his first attempt at the risky jump on camera, Ricciardo was instructed to try approaching the task even slower, advice that led to a successful jump once the racer got to grips with the new discipline.

Despite his unsteady start, the former Red Bull star pulled off what Hodges described as 'the save of the century', conquering multiple jumps on the dirtbike, evidently picking up confidence with each attempt.

What is Daniel Ricciardo up to?

Having spectated Hodges' prime example, Ricciardo noted: "I think I’ll just start slightly right to angle myself… just so I can go up and jump straight if I need to."

"I’m not trying to impress anyone. I genuinely want to do it because I want to," said the former F1 star, no need to prove his place on the track, regardless of whether it is made of dirt or asphalt.

Hodges applauded Ricciardo for accepting the challenge for the video, with the motocross star saying: "Daniel Ricciardo going through mental warfare, hitting a pretty big double on a 110. I’m all here for it."

The ex-F1 driver certainly doesn't have a point to prove despite his name remaining of everyone's lips since his departure from the sport.

Ricciardo's exit occurred following the 2024 Singapore GP and broke the hearts of his legions of fans and those within the sport who knew how loved he was both on and off the track.

Having stepped away from the limelight for the remainder of the 2024 season and the entirety of the 2025 campaign, it is clear Ricciardo has no intention of returning to F1 despite the claims he would be perfect for Cadillac when they join the grid next year.

The American outfit are set to become the 11th team on the grid and have been eyeing potential stars with the appropriate experience to join them as part of their first F1 driver duo.

In a rare fan interaction which was posted to social media following Ricciardo's exit from the sport, the driver was even asked in simple terms, "No Cadillac?"

His response of, "Nah, I'm done" was given almost six months ago now, but by the looks of his reaction to the dirt track, it doesn't look like the Honey Badger is eager to leave behind his adventurous life away from the paddock anytime soon.

