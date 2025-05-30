Red Bull boss reveals rival teams' poaching attempts
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has revealed that multiple rival Formula 1 teams have attempted to poach him during his time at the team.
The long-time team principal has been monumentally successful over his 20 years with Red Bull, with his team producing eight drivers’ titles, six constructors’ championships and 124 race victories.
In 2025 however, Horner’s team have failed to provide their champion Max Verstappen with a regular-race winning car, a fact that kickstarted rumours he could be displaced from the team.
Red Bull have strongly denied these rumours, asserting that there are no plans to replace Horner and are planning to negotiate a contract until the end of the decade with the Brit.
However, this has not prevented speculation that Horner could receive interest from rival F1 teams, with German publication Bild reporting that he had been contacted with Ferrari.
In an interview with Horner, Bild asked the Red Bull boss if he was tired of questions about his future, to which he confirmed talks and enquiries from rival F1 teams.
“Rumours are part of Formula 1. But again: I feel the trust and don't want to work anywhere else. The fact that I'm still here shows that,” he said.
“Over the years, I've had one or more enquiries from pretty much every racing team. That's flattering, but Red Bull is my home.”
Horner remains loyal to Red Bull
Horner has had to contend with several changes to Red Bull’s structure over the past year, with the team losing key figures such as Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley to rival teams.
Despite internal instability and the pace disadvantage with the RB21, Verstappen remains within 25 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.
If the FIA’s technical directive at the Spanish GP does indeed reduce McLaren’s advantage with the clampdown on flexible wings, then Red Bull and Verstappen could once again regularly contest for race victories.
Alongside the new directive, Red Bull have brought new upgrades and Horner is hopeful the changes will close the gap to McLaren and restore their position at the top of the field.
