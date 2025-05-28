NASCAR champ Joey Logano says Team Penske must 'move forward' after illegal car drama

NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has called for Team Penske to move on from the saga that saw two of their cars sent to the rear of the field ahead of last Sunday's Indianapolis 500.

Will Power and Josef Newgarden were relegated to the back of the grid for the 2025 Indy 500 after their cars were found to have illegally modified attenuators during qualifying weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As a result, team owner Roger Penske took swift action, firing three senior members of staff: Team president Tim Cindric, IndyCar managing director Ron Ruzewski, and IndyCar general manager Kyle Moyer.

Tim Cindric is the father of Logano's team-mate, Austin Cindric, with some fans even questioning Austin Cindric's position in the Cup Series team following his departure.

Joey Logano: Team Penske must move on

Despite the fact that the infraction came in IndyCar, Logano says that both the IndyCar and NASCAR sides of the team are 'one', and that the saga had affected everyone at the team.

“We’re all one team. That’s the way I’ve always viewed it,” Logano explained ahead of the Indy 500 and Coca Cola 600.

“That’s why we love to support what the IndyCar guys are doing every week, and vice versa. And we’re in the same building, so there are some shared pieces there when we go to whatever manufacturer or engineering, those type of things, there are shared people there.

"So when we see something like that, yeah, does it impact us? Obviously, it’s going to.”

Logano continued: “I think Roger’s comments in his sit-down with Jamie [Little, FOX Sports] was everything we needed to hear.

“Roger came down and visited all of us, visited drivers and crew chiefs, but then visited the whole team in a Roger-type way, as you would expect.

“And yeah, at this point, it’s unfortunate, right? But we’ve got to move forward.

"It’s something that happened and we’ve got to stay out the windshield, as Roger always says.”

