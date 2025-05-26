NASCAR Results Today: Kyle Larson spins in Coca Cola 600 as team-mate dominates at Charlotte

The first stage results are in from the 2025 Coca Cola 600, with William Byron leading the way at Charlotte Motor Speedway after 100 laps of action.

Bouncing back quickly from his Indy 500 wreck disappointment, Kyle Larson had led the race in the early stages after overtaking pole winner Chase Briscoe. However, on lap 42, Larson spun his car on what was his second big mistake of the day, allowing Byron, who was close behind, to inherit the lead.

Larson ultimately ended the stage in 31st place, but Byron never looked back, going on to dominate the remainder of the first stage, which ultimately ended under caution after a spin for another Hendrick Motorsports driver, Alex Bowman.

Elsewhere, Tyler Reddick finished second in stage one at Charlotte, with Christopher Bell rounding out the top three.

Let’s take a look at the first stage results in full below!

NASCAR Cup Series: Coca Cola 600 Stage 1 results

Pos Driver Car No. Team 1st William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2nd Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota 3rd Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4th John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 5th AJ Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 6th Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford 7th Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8th Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 9th Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10th Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

How many laps is the Coca Cola 600?

The Coca Cola 600 requires 400 laps to complete.

What date is the 2025 Coca Cola 600?

Sunday, May 25th, 2025

What channel is the 2025 Coca Cola 600 on?

Amazon Prime Video will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the Coca Cola 600 race located?

The Coca Cola 600 will be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina.

How many miles is the Coca Cola 600?

The Coca Cola 600 is 600 miles in length.

When was the Coca Cola 600 first run?

The Coca Cola 600 was first run in 1960.

Which driver has the most wins at Charlotte?

Jimmie Johnson holds the record for most Charlotte victories (outside of All-Star Races) with eight wins to his name.

