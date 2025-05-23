Team Penske statement leaves NASCAR fans speculating over driver's future

A recent Team Penske statement has left NASCAR fans speculating over the future of one of their drivers, Austin Cindric.

Last weekend, Team Penske's IndyCar operation became involved in a huge scandal at Indy 500 qualifying, where two of their cars did not pass technical inspection.

As a result, neither car took part in Top 12 Qualifying on Saturday, and, on Monday, IndyCar announced that they would both be sent to the rear of the field for next Sunday's race.

Team Penske soon released an official statement, essentially firing their IndyCar management team, with team president Tim Cindric relieved of his duties, along with the team's IndyCar managing director, Ron Ruzewski, and their IndyCar general manager, Kyle Moyer.

Team Penske statement and Roger Penske quote on Team Penske INDYCAR personnel changes: pic.twitter.com/EmzWY7YUnX — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) May 21, 2025

NASCAR fans speculate over Austin Cindric's future

With Tim Cindric being the father of Team Penske's NASCAR driver, Austin, fans have speculated in response on social media that his future driving with the team could now be in doubt.

To be clear, there has been absolutely no official inclination of this whatsoever. But, that has not stopped fans from making their feelings known on the matter.

"How long is Austin Cindric’s contract? Could this impact him?" one X user wrote, for example, whilst another added: "Austin’s safety net go bye-bye."

Elsewhere, another X user expressed a similar sentiment: "Goodbye Austin Cindric’s job security."

Other fans even started to guess which drivers might take Cindric's place: "Josh Berry to the 2?" one user wrote, whilst another added: "Send Austin with ‘em and sign Berry."

Another even called for Kyle Busch to be signed to the team: "Kyle Busch to the 2?"

As we said, there is absolutely no suggestion that Tim Cindric's departure will have an effect on Austin's role within the team at present.

However, it is clear that plenty of NASCAR fans feel that a change could be on the horizon.

