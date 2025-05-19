Kyle Busch reveals NASCAR chief BLOCKED huge career move

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has revealed that one of his former bosses once blocked a huge career opportunity.

Busch won his Cup Series championships in 2015 and 2019, but between those two successes, the now 40-year-old has revealed he had the chance to run in the Indianapolis 500.

The Indy 500 is one of the most prestigious events on the motorsport calendar, and it isn't unfamiliar to see a NASCAR driver make the switch to IndyCar machinery to compete in the race.

This year, for example, Kyle Larson will once again race in the Indy 500, qualifying in 21st over the weekend following his 17th-place finish in last year's race.

Joe Gibbs blocked Kyle Busch Indy 500 run

Now, Busch has revealed that he had a deal in place to run in the 2017 Indy 500 in a conversation with fellow Cup Series star Denny Hamlin, but his former boss blocked the move.

"2017, I had it, it was all done, M&M's was gonna do it," Busch explained on the Actions Detrimental podcast.

"Guess who said no?" Busch added, before replying, 'Yep' when Hamlin suggested Joe Gibbs. Of course, at the time, Busch drove the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

The teams and manufacturers had no issues, however, according to the two-time champ.

"Chevrolet was okay with it, Toyota was okay with it, M&M's was paying for it," Busch added.

Busch eventually went on to leave JGR at the end of 2022, and Hamlin asked whether or not his current boss, Richard Childress, would take the same stance.

Kyle Busch now drives the No. 8 for Richard Childress Racing

Surprisingly, Busch revealed that he had a deal ready to race once again, only for Kyle Larson to take the opportunity instead.

"I had it signed, sealed and delivered again and then Larson took it," Busch explained.

"I won't release the sponsor, but I had a sponsor talking to [McLaren CEO] Zak Brown, the deal was done, and we were about ready to go to contract, and Zak Brown told the sponsor, 'Well, hey, I need you to buy the car'.

"And the sponsor was like, why do I wanna buy the car? I don't need the car, I'm sponsoring Kyle, he's gonna drive the car, I don't wanna buy the car."

Busch continued, explaining Brown's logic: "In case he wrecks the tub, they want you to buy the tub."

"Well, it wasn't two weeks later that then I'm talking to this sponsor guy and he was like, 'We're too late anyways now that the opportunity's closed because Larson got it'.

"I'm like, what do you mean Larson got it? And then I found out Larson signed a two-year deal, and we were only gonna do a one-year deal."

