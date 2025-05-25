close global

2025 Indy 500 starting grid with official penalties applied

After a thrilling weekend of qualifying action earlier this month, the official starting lineup for the 109th Indianapolis 500 was set, with rookie driver Robert Shwartzman set to start Sunday's race on pole.

To everyone's astonishment, Shwartzman and his PREMA team not only made it to the Fast Six at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last Sunday, but also went on to register the fastest speed at 232.790 miles per hour (mph).

With that speed, Shwartzman beat the likes of Takuma Sato (232.478 mph) and Pato O'Ward (232.098 mph) to Indy 500 pole, with the Japanese and Mexican drivers set to start alongside him on the three-wide front row.

Elsewhere, Scott Dixon, Felix Rosenqvist, and Alex Palou also made the Fast Six last weekend and will therefore start on the second row in Sunday's race. However, the huge talking point coming out of qualifying was the fact that two Team Penske cars failed pre-qualifying technical inspection.

As a result, defending Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden and Will Power were initially prevented from taking any part in Sunday's qualifying action last weekend, having qualified on Saturday.

Then, on Monday, IndyCar announced that both drivers would lose the 11th and 12th spots that they had earned and be sent to the back of the field due to their infraction. Power now starts Sunday's race in 33rd position, with Newgarden in 32nd.

With that said, let's take a look at the full lineup below.

2025 Indy 500: Who is on pole for Sunday's race?

After two qualifying days last weekend, here is the full starting lineup for the 2025 Indy 500 with penalties applied.

Starting Position Driver Car No. Entrant Engine
1Robert Shwartzman83PREMA RacingChevrolet
2Takuma Sato75Rahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
3Pato O'Ward5Arrow McLarenChevrolet
4Scott Dixon9Chip Ganassi RacingHonda
5Felix Rosenqvist60Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-AgajanianHonda
6Alex Palou10Chip Ganassi RacingHonda
7David Malukas4A.J. Foyt EnterprisesChevrolet
8Christian Lundgaard7Arrow McLarenChevrolet
9Marcus Ericsson28Andretti GlobalHonda
10Scott McLaughlin3Team PenskeChevrolet
11Conor Daly76Juncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
12Alexander Rossi20Ed Carpenter RacingChevrolet
13Kyffin Simpson8Chip Ganassi RacingHonda
14Ed Carpenter33Ed Carpenter RacingChevrolet
15Santino Ferrucci14A.J. Foyt EnterprisesChevrolet
16Devlin DeFrancesco30Rahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
17Sting Ray Robb77Juncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet
18Christian Rasmussen21Ed Carpenter RacingChevrolet
19Kyle Larson17Arrow McLarenChevrolet
20Louis Foster45Rahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
21Callum Ilott90PREMA RacingChevrolet
22Helio Castroneves06Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-AgajanianHonda
23Kyle Kirkwood27Andretti GlobalHonda
24Nolan Siegel6Arrow McLarenChevrolet
25Ryan Hunter-Reay23DRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet
26Jack Harvey24DRR-Cusick MotorsportsChevrolet
27Colton Herta26Andretti Global w/ Curb-AgajanianHonda
28Graham Rahal15Rahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda
29Marco Andretti98Andretti Herta w/Marco & Curb-AgajanianHonda
30Marcus Armstrong66Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-AgajanianHonda
31Rinus VeeKay18Dale Coyne RacingHonda
32Josef Newgarden2Team PenskeChevrolet
33Will Power12Team PenskeChevrolet

