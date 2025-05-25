2025 Indy 500 starting grid with official penalties applied
After a thrilling weekend of qualifying action earlier this month, the official starting lineup for the 109th Indianapolis 500 was set, with rookie driver Robert Shwartzman set to start Sunday's race on pole.
To everyone's astonishment, Shwartzman and his PREMA team not only made it to the Fast Six at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last Sunday, but also went on to register the fastest speed at 232.790 miles per hour (mph).
With that speed, Shwartzman beat the likes of Takuma Sato (232.478 mph) and Pato O'Ward (232.098 mph) to Indy 500 pole, with the Japanese and Mexican drivers set to start alongside him on the three-wide front row.
Elsewhere, Scott Dixon, Felix Rosenqvist, and Alex Palou also made the Fast Six last weekend and will therefore start on the second row in Sunday's race. However, the huge talking point coming out of qualifying was the fact that two Team Penske cars failed pre-qualifying technical inspection.
As a result, defending Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden and Will Power were initially prevented from taking any part in Sunday's qualifying action last weekend, having qualified on Saturday.
Then, on Monday, IndyCar announced that both drivers would lose the 11th and 12th spots that they had earned and be sent to the back of the field due to their infraction. Power now starts Sunday's race in 33rd position, with Newgarden in 32nd.
With that said, let's take a look at the full lineup below.
2025 Indy 500: Who is on pole for Sunday's race?
After two qualifying days last weekend, here is the full starting lineup for the 2025 Indy 500 with penalties applied.
|Starting Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Entrant
|Engine
|1
|Robert Shwartzman
|83
|PREMA Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Takuma Sato
|75
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|3
|Pato O'Ward
|5
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|4
|Scott Dixon
|9
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|5
|Felix Rosenqvist
|60
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|6
|Alex Palou
|10
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|7
|David Malukas
|4
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|8
|Christian Lundgaard
|7
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|28
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|10
|Scott McLaughlin
|3
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|11
|Conor Daly
|76
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Alexander Rossi
|20
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|Kyffin Simpson
|8
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|14
|Ed Carpenter
|33
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|15
|Santino Ferrucci
|14
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|16
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|30
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|17
|Sting Ray Robb
|77
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Christian Rasmussen
|21
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Kyle Larson
|17
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|20
|Louis Foster
|45
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|21
|Callum Ilott
|90
|PREMA Racing
|Chevrolet
|22
|Helio Castroneves
|06
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|23
|Kyle Kirkwood
|27
|Andretti Global
|Honda
|24
|Nolan Siegel
|6
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|25
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|23
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|26
|Jack Harvey
|24
|DRR-Cusick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27
|Colton Herta
|26
|Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|28
|Graham Rahal
|15
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|29
|Marco Andretti
|98
|Andretti Herta w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|30
|Marcus Armstrong
|66
|Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
|31
|Rinus VeeKay
|18
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|32
|Josef Newgarden
|2
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|33
|Will Power
|12
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
