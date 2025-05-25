2025 Indy 500 starting grid with official penalties applied

After a thrilling weekend of qualifying action earlier this month, the official starting lineup for the 109th Indianapolis 500 was set, with rookie driver Robert Shwartzman set to start Sunday's race on pole.

To everyone's astonishment, Shwartzman and his PREMA team not only made it to the Fast Six at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last Sunday, but also went on to register the fastest speed at 232.790 miles per hour (mph).

With that speed, Shwartzman beat the likes of Takuma Sato (232.478 mph) and Pato O'Ward (232.098 mph) to Indy 500 pole, with the Japanese and Mexican drivers set to start alongside him on the three-wide front row.

Elsewhere, Scott Dixon, Felix Rosenqvist, and Alex Palou also made the Fast Six last weekend and will therefore start on the second row in Sunday's race. However, the huge talking point coming out of qualifying was the fact that two Team Penske cars failed pre-qualifying technical inspection.

As a result, defending Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden and Will Power were initially prevented from taking any part in Sunday's qualifying action last weekend, having qualified on Saturday.

Then, on Monday, IndyCar announced that both drivers would lose the 11th and 12th spots that they had earned and be sent to the back of the field due to their infraction. Power now starts Sunday's race in 33rd position, with Newgarden in 32nd.

With that said, let's take a look at the full lineup below.

2025 Indy 500: Who is on pole for Sunday's race?

After two qualifying days last weekend, here is the full starting lineup for the 2025 Indy 500 with penalties applied.

Starting Position Driver Car No. Entrant Engine 1 Robert Shwartzman 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet 2 Takuma Sato 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 3 Pato O'Ward 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 4 Scott Dixon 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 5 Felix Rosenqvist 60 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda 6 Alex Palou 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 7 David Malukas 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 8 Christian Lundgaard 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 9 Marcus Ericsson 28 Andretti Global Honda 10 Scott McLaughlin 3 Team Penske Chevrolet 11 Conor Daly 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 12 Alexander Rossi 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 13 Kyffin Simpson 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 14 Ed Carpenter 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 15 Santino Ferrucci 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 16 Devlin DeFrancesco 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 17 Sting Ray Robb 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 18 Christian Rasmussen 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 19 Kyle Larson 17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 20 Louis Foster 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 21 Callum Ilott 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet 22 Helio Castroneves 06 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda 23 Kyle Kirkwood 27 Andretti Global Honda 24 Nolan Siegel 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 25 Ryan Hunter-Reay 23 DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Jack Harvey 24 DRR-Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Colton Herta 26 Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda 28 Graham Rahal 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 29 Marco Andretti 98 Andretti Herta w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda 30 Marcus Armstrong 66 Meyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda 31 Rinus VeeKay 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 32 Josef Newgarden 2 Team Penske Chevrolet 33 Will Power 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

