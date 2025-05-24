F1 star faces MAJOR Monaco Grand Prix setback as FIA announce penalty

A Formula 1 star has received a massive blow to their Monaco Grand Prix weekend after the FIA announced a severe penalty verdict.

The tight and twisty corners at the Circuit de Monaco proved to be a challenge for drivers during FP2, with Isack Hadjar and Oscar Piastri both colliding into the barriers.

However, when the McLaren star's crash brought out a red flag, it was an incident involving Ollie Bearman that caught the attention of the stewards when the session was paused.

Onboard footage showed Bearman overtake the Williams of Carlos Sainz during red flag conditions, a move that resulted in the Brit being summoned to the stewards after FP2.

The Haas star was slammed with a major 10-place grid drop for Sunday's race, which will ruin his whole weekend and force him to start near the back of the field, at a track where overtaking is practically impossible.

Bearman was further hit with two penalty points, and the stewards highlighted the danger of his red flag overtake with the rookie's punishment.

It was also the wording of the FIA's confirmation of the penalty that was attention-grabbing, where the stewards reminded the drivers of the rules and emphasised safety in the strongly worded document.

The report states: "The regulations require the drivers to ‘immediately’ reduce speed and proceed slowly back to their respective pits (Article 2.5.4.1 b)).

"The same regulations caution drivers of the fact that in a red flag situation, ‘overtaking is forbidden’ and that drivers should ‘remember that race and service vehicles may be on the track’.

Bearman faces grid drop at Monaco Grand Prix

Bearman defended his actions, and argued that if he had slowed down abruptly during red flag conditions it would have been more dangerous.

However, the stewards dismissed this reasoning and clearly stated the whole purpose of requiring drivers to slow down immediately is for safety, as a driver does not know what is front of them during a red flag period.

The stewards also emphasised that this was especially the case at a track like Monaco, and refused to accept any mitigating factors from Bearman.

Sunday's race does not bode well for Bearman with the Brit only managing P15 in both FP1 and FP2, which - if replicated in qualifying - will ensure he starts the Monaco GP plum last.

