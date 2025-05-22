F1 Monaco Grand Prix corner names: Saint-Devote, Tabac, Casino Square and more - explained

Every single corner of the historic Monaco Grand Prix has witnessed key moments in the sport's history, with the names more recognizable than any other track on the calendar.

The 3.3km track was part of the inaugural 1950 Formula 1 championship, but the track itself has been almost unchanged since 1929, nearly a century ago.

Cigarette manufacturer Antony Noghès is credited with establishing the Monaco GP, and also advocated he international adoption of the chequered flag to end races.

Iconic corners that still exist today, such as Turn 1's Saint-Dévote and the Turn 6 Hairpin, were included in the Monaco GP's initial conception, and the circuit has rewarded the skill of the world's best racing drivers in its 94-year history.

Ayrton Senna still has the most Monaco GP race victories and sits at six, but it is Graham Hill who is dubbed 'Mr Monaco' due to his five wins during the 1960s.

Hill is also the only driver to have completed the Triple Crown of Motorsport, which includes a win at the Monaco GP, Indianapolis 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans during a driver's career.

The Monaco GP is stepped in folklore, so much so that every corner has a name whilst also boasting an iconic moment from F1 history.

F1 Monaco GP corner names explained

Sainte-Dévote (Turn 1): The first corner's name derives from the chapel built to honour the patroness of Monaco - Devota - and was first mentioned in 1070, with the legend stating that she was killed during the persecutions of the Roman Emperors Diocletian and Maximian.

The 150m run from the start line has hosted some iconic moments over the years, including multiple lap one crashes with Ferrari's Felipe Massa crashing - not once - but twice at Saint-Dévote in 2013.

Beau Rivage (Turn 2): Turn 2 aptly translates to the 'beautiful coastline' as cars head up the hill to the highest point of the circuit and briefly overlook the Mediterranean sea.

In 1984, Nigel Mansell overtook Alain Prost for the lead at the corner before crashing into the barriers, and the wet weather race was eventually won by the Frenchman.

Massenet (Turn 3): French opera composer Jules Massenet lends his name to the third corner, with his statue placed on the outside of the turn. Responsible for works such as Manon and Werther, he is a notable name from the Belle Epoque period.

Last year, Sergio Perez collided with the Haas' of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg heading into the left-handed turn on the opening lap of the race.

Casino Square (Turn 4): One of the defining locations on the Monaco GP circuit, Casino Square houses the Casino de Monte-Carlo which was built in 1865, and the turn sends the drivers downhill towards the sea.

Mick Schumacher completely destroyed his Haas heading into Casino Square during FP3 in 2021, forced to stop at the square where his chassis was shattered.

Mirabeau Superior (Turn 5): Residents in the apartment block at Turn 5 usually have the best seat in the house for the Monaco GP which also overlooks Turn 7, with the building formerly 'Le Mirabeau' hotel.

Nico Rosberg caused controversy at the corner in 2014 when he locked up as he entered Mirabeau and prompted a yellow flag, preventing team-mate and championship rival Lewis Hamilton from snatching pole.

Hairpin (Turn 6): The slowest corner on the circuit - and perhaps most unsuited to the wide modern F1 cars - the Hairpin remains unchanged from the first race in 1929.

In 2000, lap one carnage was unleashed when Jenson Button collided into Pedro de la Rosa, who backed up the entire field and caused a traffic jam.

Mirabeau Inferior (Turn 7): Giving way to the seafront, Turn 7 once again goes past what was once Le Mirabeau hotel, and has been the scene of some extraordinary incidents over the years.

At the 1996 Monaco GP, Michael Schumacher made an uncharacteristic error during lap one of the grand prix, and lost control where he crashed out behind championship rival Damon Hill.

Portier (Turn 8): Le Portier is a residential district in Monaco by the sea and proceeds the iconic tunnel section.

Ayrton Senna crashed into the barriers in 1988, and the race was won by rival Alain Prost. The Brazilian legend famously did not return to the garage after the crash and instead went home to his nearby apartment.

The Tunnel (Turn 9): Watching F1 cars race through the tunnel section at the Monaco GP is often a tense experience, with the drivers having to promptly adjust on exit of the tunnel as they head into the daylight and a heavy braking zone.

In 2003, Jenson Button suffered a heavy crash during Saturday practice, where he hurtled into the tyre wall at 185mph and was briefly knocked unconscious, spending the night in hospital and missing the grand prix.

However, in 1955 Alberto Ascari did not have the barriers to protect his Lancia, so when he overshot the chicane exiting the tunnel he ended up in the water, but managed to survive.

Unfortunately, the two-time world champion died at Monza four days later during a test session with Ferrari.

Nouvelle Chicane (Turns 10/11): Originally called Chicane du Port the corner was remodelled in 1986, hence Nouvelle - meaning new.

One of F1's toughest corners, it can be difficult to overtake at the tight and twisty section, but Mansell managed to attack Prost at the Nouvelle Chicane in 1991 taking the inside line and narrowly avoiding the kerbs .

Tabac (Turn 12): Named after a small tobacco shop that sits at the corner, it was also the scene of a crash for Martin Brundle during qualifying in 1984. The Brit entered the corner to quickly in his Tyrrell and ended up in the barriers, upside down and did not qualify for the race.

Hamilton also found himself in the barriers at Tabac on the opening lap of the 2008 GP, but managed to storm back through the field in the wet to take the victory.

Swimming Pool (Turns 13/14/15/16): Also known as the Rainier III Nautical Stadium, the Olympic-size swimming pool is a classic section of the Circuit de Monaco. The first of these chicanes is also known as the Virage Louis Chiron, named after local racing driver Louis Chiron who raced at the first Monaco GP in 1950.

The Swimming Pool section was a major learning point for Max Verstappen in 2018, when he hit the barriers exiting the section in FP3. Verstappen was unable to compete in qualifying due to the repairs and instead his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo achieved a memorable victory.

Fun fact - the swimming pool is converted into an ice rink from December to March in Monaco.

La Rascasse (Turn 17): The penultimate corner in Monaco is named after the bar/nightclub on the other side of the barriers, with the building originally designed as a bar for fishermen.

Schumacher caused controversy in 2006 when he parked next to the barriers at Rascasse during qualifying, with the German on provisional pole position and the yellow flags prevented Fernando Alonso from improving his lap and potentially stealing pole.

As Schumacher walked past the Renault motor home, staff gave him a thumbs down, and the incident prompted Flavio Briatore to say: "Given that we are not Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, I think that what he did was unsporting."

Antony Noghès (Turn 18): The final corner is named after the founder of the Monaco Grand Prix, and once again saw Schumacher make a controversial move.

In 2010, he passed Alonso following a Safety Car but the race was still under caution conditions, and the move earnt Schumacher a 20-second time penalty.

