Formula 1 is already back this weekend, ready for the legendary Monaco Grand Prix - Indy 500 - Coca Cola 600 triple-header on Memorial Day Weekend.

Charles Leclerc won his home race for the first time last year, sparking emotional scenes on the streets of Monte Carlo.

However, Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will find it difficult to emulate this achievement in 2025, with the team's poor form in qualifying a hinderance to their Monaco GP chances.

The driver who starts on pole usually ends up winning the race, and with McLaren almost unbeatable over one lap thus far in 2025, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are the favourites to take home the silverware in Monaco.

Max Verstappen is also in the mix for a win, after a spectacular victory following a late brake overtake on Piastri in Imola as the Red Bull once again regains its status at the front of the field.

The 2025 Monaco GP will also be a mandatory two-stop race, in a bid to provide more entertainment for fans watching at home; but can the weather also help to deliver an unpredictable race result in Monte Carlo this weekend?

Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, May 23 - FP1 & FP2

The first practice session of the weekend gets underway at 1:30pm local time (CEST), where there will be sunny intervals and a gentle breeze from the south of the track at Portier and the tunnel section.

A slight threat of rain will linger in the clouds with 17 per cent chance of precipitation, but the conditions remain a pleasant 66 degrees.

FP2 starts at 5pm and most of the clouds will have cleared, with temperatures remaining at 66 degrees.

The chance of rain will reduce to 15 per cent, and wind speeds remain low at 6mph as light winds continue to hit the track from the south and south west.

Saturday, May 24 - FP3 & Qualifying

Saturday is crucial in Monaco, and drivers will want to keep their cars out of the barriers or avoid impeding other drivers, as a penalty could result in a costly grid drop around a circuit where it is hard to overtake.

FP3 starts at 12:30pm local time (CEST) where there will once again be light winds from the south, and sunny intervals with 68 per cent humidity.

There is a low chance of rain with a 13 per cent chance of precipitation and temperatures remain at 66 degrees.

For qualifying at 4pm, the chance of rain will rise to 22 per cent, and if rain does start to fall it could conjure a strategy conundrum for the teams as they decide whether to stay out on slicks - and risk contact with the barriers - or to try a lap on intermediate tyres.

Light winds continue to blow in from the Mediterranean but will only reach 7mph, and on the whole Saturday in Monaco is forecast as pleasant.

Sunday, May 25 - Race

Race day will be the brightest day across the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, with sunshine forecast from dawn until dusk.

There is zero per cent chance of rain throughout Sunday, and conditions will remain dry for lights out at 3pm local time (CEST).

Temperatures will reach highs of 68 degrees throughout the race distance, accompanied by 68 per cent humidity.

Keep checking back to this page for updates as we near the grand prix weekend!

