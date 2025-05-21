close global

F1 Today: Max Verstappen hits out at 'stupid' comment as Lewis Hamilton reveals future fears

Max Verstappen has hit out at some claims online, reacting both on social media and in person at this weekend's Imola Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton reveals F1 fears ahead of 2026 change

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his fears for the 2026 Formula 1 season, as the Ferrari star expressed nostalgia for Michael Schumacher's era in the sport.

FIA chief releases scathing statement on F1 driver abuse

Mohamed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA, has hit out at online abuse directed at more than one Formula 1 driver at the Imola Grand Prix weekend.

F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast today from Monte Carlo

Formula 1 is already back this weekend, ready for the legendary Monaco Grand Prix - Indy 500 - Coca Cola 600 triple-header on Memorial Day Weekend.

F1 team call for FIA probe into controversial Imola ruling

Haas have demanded that the FIA investigate the circumstances around Ollie Bearman's deleted lap from qualifying at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

F1 Standings

