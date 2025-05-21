F1 Today: Max Verstappen hits out at 'stupid' comment as Lewis Hamilton reveals future fears
Max Verstappen has hit out at some claims online, reacting both on social media and in person at this weekend's Imola Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton reveals F1 fears ahead of 2026 change
Lewis Hamilton has revealed his fears for the 2026 Formula 1 season, as the Ferrari star expressed nostalgia for Michael Schumacher's era in the sport.
FIA chief releases scathing statement on F1 driver abuse
Mohamed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA, has hit out at online abuse directed at more than one Formula 1 driver at the Imola Grand Prix weekend.
F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast today from Monte Carlo
Formula 1 is already back this weekend, ready for the legendary Monaco Grand Prix - Indy 500 - Coca Cola 600 triple-header on Memorial Day Weekend.
F1 team call for FIA probe into controversial Imola ruling
Haas have demanded that the FIA investigate the circumstances around Ollie Bearman's deleted lap from qualifying at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
Latest News
Max Verstappen set for long-awaited media return at Monaco
- 44 minutes ago
NASCAR star in HUGE Guinness World Record lap
- 2 uur geleden
Kurt Busch headlines historic 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame class
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Today: Team to take action over massive Cup Series penalty as driver reacts to threat
- Today 13:00
- Today 12:00
FIA chief releases scathing statement on F1 driver abuse
- Today 03:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul