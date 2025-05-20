Max Verstappen hits out at 'stupid comment' after Ferrari drive

Max Verstappen has hit out at some claims online, reacting both on social media and in person at this weekend's Imola Grand Prix.

The comments come after he drove a GT3 Ferrari in a test event at the iconic Nordschleife circuit in Germany, setting a blistering lap record at the historic track.

But that achievement was quickly met with scepticism, with some questioning how a relative novice in that arena could outpace some of motorsport's most decorated and experienced racers to have previously taken to the track.

Writing on X, DTM racer Maro Engel said: "To the topic of the moment. Few facts to Franz Hermann GT3 Nordschleife Test: car was run in DTM spec BoP (less weight, more power, lower ride height than NLS BoP). Laptime: 7:48.

"Still impressive for a first visit to the green hell. Would be cool to see Franz compete!"

Franz Hermann was the pseudonym under which Verstappen carried out the test in an effort to hide his identity, but it was the man himself who issued a cutting response, writing: "False. Don‘t spread things when you don’t know how the car was setup and our engine settings.

"Why would I join a NLS track day with the wrong BoP. Have a good one tomorrow."

The exchange came to a conclusion after Engels responded: "Seems like paddock chat was incorrect then.

"Your clearly in a better position to tell us what you ran. Thnx and same to you."

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren boss spent $250k on lewd letter and Red Bull star warned of sacking

Verstappen responds to 'stupid' comment

Verstappen then addressed the matter in person on Saturday evening at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, admitting that he was hurt by the comments.

“That was a stupid comment," he said, as reported by Autosport.com. "I went there to have fun and just drive my laps. I [was] just there to learn.

“Then the record comes out of course, and it’s as if other drivers feel attacked. I’m just enjoying myself, and then you get that kind of unnecessary comment, which I find totally pointless.”

Verstappen managed to brush off his frustration in style on Sunday, beating title rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to top spot on the podium, and in doing so, make up some ground on the McLaren pair in the championship battle.

Next up is a trip to Monaco, where the 27-year-old will aim to make it back-to-back F1 wins for the first time since June 2024.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: McLaren beaten as double retirement causes chaos at Imola

Related